Jason Garrett Says He Hasn't Decided on Cowboys' Staff Despite Previous Comments

In a matter of hours, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett appeared to reverse course on whether his coaching staff will remain intact over the offseason.

During an interview Monday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Garrett said offensive coordinator Scott Linehan would be back for the 2019 season and that he didn't plan on reshuffling his staff (h/t the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota).

Later in the day, Garrett appeared less certain:

According to the Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., Garrett added that team owner Jerry Jones will have the final word on the team's assistants.

