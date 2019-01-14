Jason Garrett Says He Hasn't Decided on Cowboys' Staff Despite Previous Comments

Jason Garrett Says He Hasn't Decided on Cowboys' Staff Despite Previous CommentsJanuary 14, 2019
In a matter of hours, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett appeared to reverse course on whether his coaching staff will remain intact over the offseason.
During an interview Monday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Garrett said offensive coordinator Scott Linehan would be back for the 2019 season and that he didn't plan on reshuffling his staff (h/t the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota).
Later in the day, Garrett appeared less certain:
David Helman @HelmanDC
Jason Garrett, asked about changes to his coaching staff: “Everything is still really immediate right now.” Garrett says his first staff meeting will come after this press conference. Garrett says there have been no conversations about the staff going forward #cowboyswire
Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr
Jason Garrett has tapped the brakes. He said no staff decisions have been made just hours after saying on the radio that Scott Linehan and the staff was coming back. Clearly, Stephen Jones has pulled his coat tail from this morning.
RJ Ochoa @rjochoa
Jason Garrett said he "doesn't know" how he answered the question this morning from @1053thefan regarding Scott Linehan returning in 2019.
According to the Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., Garrett added that team owner Jerry Jones will have the final word on the team's assistants.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
