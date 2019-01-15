NFL Draft 2019: Latest Mock Draft Predictions for Top Prospects of Round 1

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

There's only one name everyone wants to talk about regarding the 2019 NFL draft at the moment.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray ended some speculation surrounding his future by declaring for the draft Monday through his Twitter account.

Since there's a lack of depth at quarterback in the draft class, Murray's inclusion is a massive development for teams like the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are expected to be in the market for quarterbacks.

While Murray may have been the most important player to declare for the draft Monday, another first-round prospect on the defensive side confirmed his presence in the selection process as well.

2019 First-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

9. Buffalo Bills: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

10. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

21. Seattle Seahawks: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

26. Indianapolis Colts: Derrick Brown, DE, Auburn

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

30. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

All Eyes on Kyler Murray

Murray took the first step toward a professional football career Monday by declaring for the NFL draft.

There are still a few things that need to happen to put the Heisman Trophy winner officially on the track toward the NFL, but all signs are pointing to those steps occurring.

As Albert Breer of the MMQB pointed out, Monday's declaration was a procedural step for Murray since Monday marked the deadline for underclassmen to make their intentions known.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The next decision Murray has to make is whether to attend spring training with the Oakland Athletics or go to the NFL combine.

As Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle noted, the real concern for the A's and MLB would be if Murray opts to attend the combine, which occurs in the middle of spring training.

While there's still a chance Murray opts to play baseball, it's becoming more likely he ends up on an NFL roster in 2019.

The combination of Murray's dual-threat ability and the lack of star quarterbacks in the 2019 draft class make the Oklahoma signal-caller a perfect first-round prospect for teams in need of improving at the position.

Don't be surprised to see a wave of trade negotiations over the next few months as teams try to move into the top five.

As of right now, the New York Giants at No. 6 are the first team on the board with a glaring need at quarterback, but if teams like Jacksonville, Miami and Washington believe Murray could be their star of the future, they'll try to maneuver their way above the Giants.

If no trades occur, the Giants could be set to decide between Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who is also expected to go high in the first round due to the demand at the position.

Devin White Should Be 1st Linebacker Selected

Before the hullabaloo around Murray started Monday, LSU linebacker Devin White declared for the draft.

On a draft board chock-full of defensive stars, White should be the first linebacker chosen in April.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, White is the No. 4 overall prospect in the draft class behind Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and Josh Allen.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Although he's projected as a top-five talent, White may get lost in the shuffle a bit on April 25 due to the needs of teams in the top 10.

Since linebacker isn't a direct need for some teams in the top 10, White may have to wait until the Cincinnati Bengals select at No. 11 to hear his name called.

However, there is a chance that White ends up with more value in the eyes of franchises in the top 10 after the combine and individual workouts.

If that occurs, White could be too hard to pass up for a team like Detroit or Denver, who could go after the best player available instead of drafting for a direct roster need.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.