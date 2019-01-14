Patriots vs. Chiefs: TV Info, Preview, Predictions and More for AFC Title Clash

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

It was one of the best games during the NFL regular season, and now, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will meet again in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Chiefs and Patriots are the top two seeds in the AFC, as both earned a first-round bye to open the playoffs. On Saturday, the Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts, then the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

When Kansas City and New England played on Oct. 14 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the Patriots won, 43-40, with Stephen Gostkowski kicking a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

This time, the Chiefs will have home-field advantage as the Patriots travel to Arrowhead Stadium.

Below is a look at information for Sunday's game, as well as previews and predictions for the matchup.

AFC Championship Game Info

Date: Sunday, Jan. 20

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access and FuboTV

Odds (via OddsShark): Chiefs -3; Over/Under: 57.5

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through fuboTV.

Mahomes Aims to Improve to 2-0

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

In the second year of his NFL career—and his first as Kansas City's starting quarterback—Patrick Mahomes has shined, which includes leading the Chiefs to a wild-card win over the Colts in his first career playoff game.

Mahomes, 23, led Kansas City to a 12-4 regular-season record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He passed for 5,097 yards and led the NFL with 50 touchdown passes.

Although the Chiefs lost to the Patriots during the regular season, Mahomes had a strong performance. He threw for four touchdowns, one of his seven games with four or more touchdown passes this season.

When Kansas City beat Indianapolis on Saturday evening, it didn't know whether it would be facing New England or Los Angeles in the next round. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs knew they would be playing at Arrowhead Stadium, and they were eager to move on.

"We're just excited for the opportunity to play the game at home, with a chance at the Super Bowl," Mahomes said, according to the New York Post's Mike Vaccaro.

Pats Relying on Experienced Veteran Brady

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

This situation is nothing new for the Patriots and their veteran quarterback, five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

New England will be playing in the AFC Championship Game for the eighth straight year. The Patriots have played in the Super Bowl four times in the past seven years, including each of the past two seasons.

The Chiefs are playing in their first AFC Championship Game since 1993, so the Patriots certainly have the advantage when it comes to experience.

Brady, who led New England to an 11-5 regular-season record and its 10th straight AFC East title, called out the Patriots' doubters after their divisional round win over the Chargers and heading into their matchup against the Chiefs.

"It'll be a good game, they're a good team," Brady said, according to NFL.com. "We played them earlier this year, and I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can't win any games. So we'll see. It'll be fun."

Prediction

Although the Chiefs have home-field advantage and the better record, the Patriots have been here plenty of times before.

That experience will prove to be the difference, as a close game will come down to the finish. Brady will lead an impressive final drive, and much like the regular-season matchup between these two teams, New England will win a competitive contest.

Expect the Chiefs to hang with the Pats until the finish before Brady throws a game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Pick: Patriots 37, Chiefs 34