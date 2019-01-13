Kyler Murray Rumors: Star Wants 'Big-Time Money' from A's Amid Meeting

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback and Oakland Athletics draftee Kyler Murray is deciding whether to continue his football career in the NFL or move on to baseball, and it appears money could play an important factor.

According to Mike Leslie of WFAA, Murray is hoping to get $15 million from the Athletics to stick with baseball. He will reportedly declare for the NFL draft if he doesn't get "big-time money." However, Susan Susser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the $15 million figure is "too high," but that the A's and Murray's representatives "are working on something creative to accommodate him."

The outfield prospect was drafted No. 9 overall in the MLB draft in June and signed a $4.66 million signing bonus.

While Murray had limited exposure on the football field at the time, he exploded during the 2018 season for the Sooners and won the Heisman Trophy as the best player in the country.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller polled scouts and executives who said the quarterback "would be a lock as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft."

For this reason, Murray is reportedly expected to declare for the NFL draft before Monday's deadline, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Still, the Athletics won't let their highly regarded prospect go down without a fight. Jon Heyman of Fancred discussed his value on the baseball field:

Per Leslie, even general manager Billy Beane went to meet with the young prospect.

This is what makes the guaranteed money so important. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the last pick in the first round last season and still signed a four-year deal worth $9.47 million with a $4.97 million signing bonus. Murray could get at least that in the first round, and if he plays well, he could make at least $20 million per year by his fifth season.

In baseball, the player would have to get to the majors and then have three years before reaching arbitration, six before hitting free agency.

Giving him guaranteed money this week would likely ease some of his concerns about switching sports.