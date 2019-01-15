Projecting Each MLB Team's Starting Lineup 1 Month from Spring TrainingJanuary 15, 2019
Projecting Each MLB Team's Starting Lineup 1 Month from Spring Training
We're about a month away from spring training, which means it's time to start talking actual baseball.
Multiple impact players remain on the free-agent market. Bryce Harper, Manny Machado et al will eventually sign and shift the MLB landscape.
But if the season started today, what would each team's starting lineup look like? That's the question we'll attempt to answer, setting unsigned players aside.
Feel free to insert your free agent (or agents) of choice.
Arizona Diamondbacks
LF David Peralta
2B Ketel Marte
1B Jake Lamb
RF Steven Souza Jr.
3B Eduardo Escobar
SS Nick Ahmed
C Alex Avila
CF Jarrod Dyson
Pitcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks sent Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup. They don't have anyone who can fill said hole, which means their offense will be suspect.
That said, they've got a nice balance of power and speed up and down the lineup. If Steven Souza Jr. and Jake Lamb rebound from injury-shortened years, the Snakes could get enough production to be a sneaky contender in the National League West.
Atlanta Braves
LF Ronald Acuna Jr.
2B Ozzie Albies
1B Freddie Freeman
3B Josh Donaldson
CF Ender Inciarte
RF Adam Duvall
SS Dansby Swanson
C Tyler Flowers
Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves rolled the dice by handing third baseman Josh Donaldson a one-year, $23 million contract. If it works out, he'll be a veteran anchor for a youthful lineup.
If it doesn't, he'll be an expensive 33-year-old albatross on an otherwise up-and-coming team.
Either way, the defending National League East champs can look toward the future with optimism as long as they employ burgeoning superstars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies.
Baltimore Orioles
RF Trey Mancini
SS Jonathan Villar
1B Chris Davis
DH Mark Trumbo
3B Renato Nunez
LF Joey Rickard
CF Cedric Mullins
C Austin Wynns
2B Steve Wilkerson
The Baltimore Orioles are lurching into an overdue rebuild after a disastrous 115-loss season. Buckle up, O's fans...it's about to get ugly.
Soon, Baltimore will have to make a decision on Chris Davis, who hit .168 last season and is owed $23 million annually through 2022. Unless he's got an unexpected renaissance in him, the 32-year-old may soon get paid to stay home.
Mostly, the Orioles will have to endure a lot of losing before they're relevant again in the American League East.
Boston Red Sox
RF Mookie Betts
LF Andrew Benintendi
1B Mitch Moreland
DH J.D. Martinez
SS Xander Bogaerts
3B Rafael Devers
2B Eduardo Nunez
C Sandy Leon
CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Boston Red Sox will attempt to defend their 2018 World Series title with the combination of reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts and slugging designated hitter J.D. Martinez anchoring the lineup.
They'll also hope for the healthy return of veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who played just three games in 2018 because of a knee injury.
Assuming Pedroia isn't ready by Opening Day, the Sox can lean on a combination of the speedy, versatile Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt.
Chicago Cubs
SS Javier Baez
3B Kris Bryant
1B Anthony Rizzo
C Willson Contreras
LF Kyle Schwarber
2B Ben Zobrist
CF Albert Almora Jr.
RF Jason Heyward
Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs lurk as dark-horse suitors for outfielder Bryce Harper, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Assuming they don't make a move of that magnitude, the Cubbies still have a formidable lineup.
Javier Baez was the National League MVP runner-up in 2018 and is on the doorstep of superstardom. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo provide a strong 1-2 punch.
The National League Central is a competitive division with the Milwaukee Brewers looking to improve on last season's National League Championship Series appearance and the St. Louis Cardinals reloading for a run, but Chicago has the bats to compete with anyone.
Chicago White Sox
2B Yoan Moncada
LF Eloy Jimenez
1B Jose Abreu
DH Yonder Alonso
RF Leury Garcia
C Welington Castillo
3B Yolmer Sanchez
SS Tim Anderson
CF Adam Engel
The Chicago White Sox have featured in countless rumors regarding top free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, including this one from Barry Rozner of the Daily Herald.
Either or both players would accelerate the ChiSox's rebuild. Even without them, however, Chicago has an enviable collection of young talent that could propel it to contention in the weak, winnable American League Central.
If not, look for veteran first baseman and impending free agent Jose Abreu to be on the trading block by July.
Cincinnati Reds
CF Scott Schebler
SS Jose Peraza
2B Scooter Gennett
1B Joey Votto
LF Matt Kemp
3B Eugenio Suarez
RF Yasiel Puig
C Tucker Barnhart
Pitcher
The Cincinnati Reds accelerated their rebuild when they acquired outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp as well as left-hander Alex Wood from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, they need to integrate Puig and Kemp into an outfield mix that includes Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker as well as top prospect Nick Senzel.
Unless more trades or signings are forthcoming, Cincinnati will have some sorting out to do in spring training.
Cleveland Indians
SS Francisco Lindor
3B Jose Ramirez
DH Carlos Santana
2B Jason Kipnis
1B Jake Bauers
RF Tyler Naquin
CF Leonys Martin
C Roberto Perez
LF Jordan Luplow
The Cleveland Indians could use help in the outfield after Michael Brantley walked via free agency.
That said, they ply their trade in a weak division and have a potent twosome in shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman Jose Ramirez.
They need second baseman Jason Kipnis to rebound or to sign a replacement at the keystone sack, but Cleveland boasts enough firepower to compete.
Colorado Rockies
CF Charlie Blackmon
1B Daniel Murphy
3B Nolan Arenado
RF David Dahl
SS Trevor Story
LF Ian Desmond
C Chris Iannetta
2B Brendan Rodgers
Pitcher
The Colorado Rockies will aim for a third straight playoff appearance in 2018 after signing Daniel Murphy to join a lineup centered around center fielder Charlie Blackmon and third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is entering his contract year.
Top prospect Brendan Rodgers could win a job out of spring training to replace second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who signed a two-year, $24 million pact with the New York Yankees. Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson are also in the middle infield mix.
Detroit Tigers
CF Jacoby Jones
3B Jeimer Candelario
RF Nicholas Castellanos
1B Miguel Cabrera
2B Niko Goodrum
DH John Hicks
LF Christin Stewart
C Grayson Greiner
SS Jordy Mercer
The Detroit Tigers have been predictably quiet this offseason as they continue a much-needed rebuild.
They don't have many tradeable assets on the roster, and that includes Miguel Cabrera. The future Hall of Famer is owed $30 million or more each season through at least 2023 and will be a financial drag in perpetuity.
In the meantime, Detroit fans should prepare for a protracted run of painful losing and embrace the attendant high draft picks.
Houston Astros
CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
LF Michael Brantley
RF Josh Reddick
DH Tyler White
C Robinson Chirinos
The Houston Astros plugged a significant hole by signing outfielder Michael Brantley. They're hoping for the healthy return of third baseman Alex Bregman, who underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery Friday.
Other than that, the 'Stros will bank on further excellence from second baseman Jose Altuve, the continued development of center fielder George Springer and a leap forward by shortstop Carlos Correa as they seek to regain supremacy in the Junior Circuit.
Kansas City Royals
2B Whit Merrifield
SS Adalberto Mondesi
LF Alex Gordon
C Salvador Perez
1B Ryan O'Hearn
DH Jorge Soler
3B Hunter Dozier
RF Jorge Bonifacio
CF Billy Hamilton
Other than speedy, light-hitting outfielder Billy Hamilton, the Kansas City Royals have made no meaningful upgrades this offseason.
Instead, they're moving toward a rebuild with veterans Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez serving as reminders of the 2014-15 glory days when the Royals won a pair of pennants and a World Series.
Those days, sadly, are over.
Los Angeles Angels
RF Kole Calhoun
CF Mike Trout
LF Justin Upton
DH Albert Pujols
SS Andrelton Simmons
1B Justin Bour
3B Zack Cozart
C Jonathan Lucroy
2B David Fletcher
The Los Angeles Angels are trying to build a playoff-caliber lineup around Mike Trout before their franchise star hits free agency after the 2020 season.
They've plugged their hole at catcher by signing veteran Jonathan Lucroy but could use an upgrade at second base.
Albert Pujols, who's entering his age-39 season and is owed $87 million through 2021, remains an unmovable albatross.
Los Angeles Dodgers
LF Joc Pederson
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
CF Cody Bellinger
1B Max Muncy
RF Chris Taylor
C Russell Martin
2B Enrique Hernandez
Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed their catching situation by reuniting with Russell Martin via a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.
They could use depth in the outfield after dealing Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Reds and seem like a match for glitzy free agent Bryce Harper.
Even if they make no further moves, they'll benefit from the return of star shortstop Corey Seager from Tommy John surgery.
Miami Marlins
RF Magneuris Sierra
3B Brian Anderson
C J.T. Realmuto
1B Peter O'Brien
2B Starlin Castro
CF Lewis Brinson
LF Austin Dean
SS JT Riddle
Pitcher
Assuming he isn't dealt prior to Opening Day, J.T. Realmuto will be the centerpiece of the Miami Marlins' young lineup. Second baseman Starlin Castro could also be on the trading block if there are takers.
After that, it's a hodgepodge of up-and-comers who will get every opportunity to prove themselves on a team that's likely to lose 100-plus games.
Buckle up, Fish faithful. It's going to be a long, choppy season in South Beach.
Milwaukee Brewers
CF Lorenzo Cain
RF Christian Yelich
LF Ryan Braun
3B Travis Shaw
1B Jesus Aguilar
C Yasmani Grandal
SS Orlando Arcia
2B Hernan Perez
Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers upgraded their offense and filled a notable hole by agreeing to sign catcher Yasmani Grandal to a one-year, $18.3 million deal, per Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports.
They'll hope for more good things from center fielder Lorenzo Cain and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich atop the lineup.
In all, the Brew Crew have the bats to get back to the postseason and possibly advance past Game 7 of the NLCS, which is where they left off in 2018.
Minnesota Twins
LF Eddie Rosario
SS Jorge Polanco
3B Miguel Sano
DH Nelson Cruz
1B C.J. Cron
RF Max Kepler
2B Jonathan Schoop
C Jason Castro
CF Byron Buxton
The Minnesota Twins added much-needed power and veteran cache when they signed slugging designated hitter Nelson Cruz.
Likewise, the signings of first baseman C.J. Cron and second baseman Jonathan Schoop should bolster the offense.
The Twinkies will also cross their fingers for bounce-backs from Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton, both of whom possess notable talent but regressed in 2018.
New York Mets
RF Brandon Nimmo
2B Jed Lowrie
1B Robinson Cano
LF Michael Conforto
3B Todd Frazier
C Wilson Ramos
SS Amed Rosario
CF Juan Lagares
Pitcher
The New York Mets acquired Robinson Cano via trade this offseason and agreed to sign Jed Lowrie, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, creating a possible logjam in the infield.
Assuming the Mets are willing to push aside young Dominic Smith, they could slide Cano to first base and slot Lowrie at second.
Given their obvious desire to win now as opposed to retooling or rebuilding, that seems like the course they'll take initially.
New York Yankees
LF Brett Gardner
RF Aaron Judge
DH Giancarlo Stanton
CF Aaron Hicks
C Gary Sanchez
3B Miguel Andujar
SS Gleyber Torres
2B DJ LeMahieu
1B Luke Voit
After signing second baseman DJ LeMahieu, the New York Yankees appear to be out on top free agent Manny Machado.
That might be disappointing to some Yanks fans, but New York has a balanced lineup that will be truly formidable if catcher Gary Sanchez rebounds from a season in which he hit .186 with a .697 OPS.
The bottom line is this: The Yankees set an all-time record for home runs by a team last year and are basically getting the band back together with some ancillary additions.
Oakland Athletics
SS Marcus Semien
3B Matt Chapman
DH Khris Davis
1B Matt Olson
RF Stephen Piscotty
2B Jurickson Profar
LF Nick Martini
CF Ramon Laureano
C Josh Phegley
The Oakland Athletics shocked the baseball world with a 97-win season in 2018 and are looking to build on that success.
They'll never sign top-shelf free agents on their shoestring budget, but they've got enough talent top to bottom to compete.
That'll be especially true if Khris Davis can approach his 2018 output of 48 home runs and again finish in the top 10 in AL MVP voting.
Philadelphia Phillies
2B Cesar Hernandez
SS Jean Segura
LF Andrew McCutchen
1B Rhys Hoskins
RF Nick Williams
3B Maikel Franco
CF Odubel Herrera
C Jorge Alfaro
Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have been widely rumored to be in on infielder Manny Machado and outfielder Bryce Harper. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, they're the "clear-cut favorite" to ink Harper.
Unless and until that happens, the Phils will base their lineup around veteran free-agent signee Andrew McCutchen and emerging slugger Rhys Hoskins, who hit 34 home runs with an .850 OPS in 2018.
Epic signings may be on the horizon, but even without them the Phillies have a solid lineup.
Pittsburgh Pirates
2B Adam Frazier
RF Gregory Polanco
CF Starling Marte
1B Josh Bell
LF Corey Dickerson
C Francisco Cervelli
3B Colin Moran
SS Kevin Newman
Pitcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping to contend in 2018 in one of baseball's deepest divisions. To no one's surprise, the cost-conscious Bucs haven't made any major signings.
Instead, they'll hope holdovers Starling Marte, Corey Dickerson and Gregory Polanco can produce at or above their career averages.
Meanwhile, they'll look for a rebound from Josh Bell, who suffered a sophomore slump after a 26-homer rookie season in 2017.
San Diego Padres
2B Ian Kinsler
3B Wil Myers
1B Eric Hosmer
RF Hunter Renfroe
CF Manuel Margot
LF Franmil Reyes
C Austin Hedges
SS Luis Urias
Pitcher
The San Diego Padres have the No. 1 farm system in the game, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. Watch out for the arrival of top prospects such as infielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
In a year or two, the Pads could be serious contenders in the NL West and the NL as a whole, especially if they get more production from first baseman Eric Hosmer, who signed an eight-year, $144 million deal last offseason.
For the time being, they're an emerging team with talent throughout the lineup, but they're not ready for prime time.
San Francisco Giants
2B Joe Panik
1B Brandon Belt
C Buster Posey
3B Evan Longoria
SS Brandon Crawford
RF Austin Slater
LF Chris Shaw
CF Steven Duggar
Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants are in a state of flux under new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. Are they rebuilding? Retooling? Some combination of both?
While they await answers, the Giants could use an upgrade in the outfield and might also consider trading ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner, who is entering his contract year.
Meanwhile, veterans such as Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford offer reminders of the even-year titles San Francisco won in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Those memories might need to keep the Giants warm for a while.
Seattle Mariners
CF Mallex Smith
RF Mitch Haniger
3B Kyle Seager
DH Edwin Encarnacion
1B Ryon Healy
LF Domingo Santana
C Omar Narvaez
SS J.P. Crawford
2B Dee Gordon
Seattle Mariners executive Jerry Dipoto loves to trade. It's a safe bet he'll wheel and deal some more before the offseason is over.
That could include shipping out veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion, whom the Mariners acquired from the Cleveland Indians in a three-team swap.
For now, Encarnacion slots into the middle of a lineup that features emerging star Mitch Haniger and a mix of veterans and up-and-comers.
St. Louis Cardinals
3B Matt Carpenter
2B Kolten Wong
1B Paul Goldschmidt
LF Marcell Ozuna
C Yadier Molina
SS Paul DeJong
CF Harrison Bader
RF Dexter Fowler
Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals measurably upgraded their lineup with the addition of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He joins third baseman Matt Carpenter, left fielder Marcell Ozuna and catcher Yadier Molina to form a strong offensive core.
The Cards finished 14th in OPS and 17th in batting average last season. Goldy should nudge both of those figures northward as he angles for a massive deal in his contract year.
In the outfield, Jose Martinez will push fading veteran Dexter Fowler for playing time.
Tampa Bay Rays
CF Kevin Kiermaier
LF Tommy Pham
2B Joey Wendle
RF Austin Meadows
DH Ji-Man Choi
SS Willy Adames
1B Yandy Diaz
C Mike Zunino
3B Matt Duffy
The Tampa Bay Rays won 90 games in 2018 and could be contenders in 2019, even in the top-heavy AL East.
If they hope to make noise, they'll need outfielder Tommy Pham to approach the 1.071 OPS he posted after coming over in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and shortstop Willy Adames to make the jump from touted rookie to consistent big-league contributor.
They'll never spend with the Red Sox and Yankees, but the Rays are frequently good at getting the most out of what they have.
Texas Rangers
DH Shin-Soo Choo
2B Rougned Odor
SS Elvis Andrus
LF Joey Gallo
RF Nomar Mazara
1B Ronald Guzman
CF Delino DeShields
C Jeff Mathis
3B Patrick Wisdom
The Texas Rangers are caught between a rebuild and a retool while they stare up at the Astros in the Lone Star State power rankings.
They'd love to offload veteran Shin-Soo Choo and the $42 million he's owed through 2020, but that probably won't happen unless they swallow a lot of cash.
Other than that, the Rangers will hope young players such as Joey Gallo and Delino DeShields take the leap from promising to reliable.
Toronto Blue Jays
LF Teoscar Hernandez
SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
1B Justin Smoak
DH Kendrys Morales
CF Kevin Pillar
RF Randal Grichuk
3B Brandon Drury
2B Devon Travis
C Danny Jansen
The Toronto Blue Jays join the Orioles at the bottom of the AL East. A rebuild is upon them.
There aren't many top-shelf trade chips in their starting lineup, though center fielder Kevin Pillar could draw interest in his second year of arbitration eligibility.
Mostly, the Jays should look to shed salary and tread water while they await the arrival of top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Washington Nationals
RF Adam Eaton
SS Trea Turner
3B Anthony Rendon
LF Juan Soto
2B Brian Dozier
1B Ryan Zimmerman
CF Victor Robles
C Yan Gomes
Pitcher
Assuming they don't reunite with franchise outfielder Bryce Harper, the Washington Nationals lineup is mostly set.
They filled their holes at catcher and second base by trading for Yan Gomes and signing Brian Dozier. Add the signing of ace left-hander Patrick Corbin, and it's clear Washington plans to contend in the deep NL East in 2019.
Don't rule out a Harper signing, but consider the Nats set to make noise as is.
All statistics and contract information courtesy of Baseball Reference.