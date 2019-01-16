Which NFL Players Are Headed for Mega Paydays?

0 of 9

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL teams will be spending top dollar on players who can provide pressure in the 2019 free-agent class.

As usual, the biggest figures will go to quarterbacks and positions like cornerback. But pressure is more valuable than ever in today's NFL, especially with the constricting rules on defensive backs and the emerging class of the next great passers, including Patrick Mahomes.

Granted, it is never cut-and-dry. It isn't easy to foresee some of the silliness that bidding wars on the open market can produce, such as the $48 million the Kansas City Chiefs gave Sammy Watkins or the $40 million the Arizona Cardinals threw at Sam Bradford.

Predicting those numbers is a fool's errand most of the time, though the quality of the top-tier free agents this year makes it clear which players will be getting mega paydays.

This list won't include extension candidates—guys like Ezekiel Elliott, A.J. Green and Russell Wilson. It's too volatile to project whether their extensions will happen this offseason, next year or the following offseason.

But the following players are guaranteed to pick up massive contracts in 2019 through free agency or the franchise tag.