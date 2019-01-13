Australian Open 2019 TV Schedule: Day-by-Day Listings for Entire Tournament

TPN/Getty Images

The opening Grand Slam of the year gets under way on Monday with the start of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Both defending singles champions, Caroline Wozniacki and Roger Federer, will be in action on the Rod Laver Arena in Monday's evening session.

But neither go into the tournament as favourites. Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are the players to beat in their respective draws, and both start their campaigns on Tuesday.

Here is the complete television schedule for the competition:

Monday, Jan. 14: 1st round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN2

Tuesday, Jan. 15: 1st round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN2

Wednesday, Jan. 16: 2nd round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 17: 2nd round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2

Friday, Jan. 18: 3rd round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 11 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN2

Saturday, Jan. 19: 3rd round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 20: Round of 16, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. Saturday ET on ESPN2

Monday, Jan. 21: Round of 16, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN2

Tuesday, Jan. 22: Quarter-finals, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN2

Wednesday, Jan. 23: Quarter-finals, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 24: Semi-finals, 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 10 p.m. ET Wednesday and 3:30 a.m on ESPN2/ESPN

Friday, Jan. 25: Men's singles second semi-final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 26: Women's singles final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, Jan. 27: Men's singles final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

The Tennis Channel will also have live coverage of the action in the U.S.. Highlights will be available in the UK on the BBC from the second Saturday. The full tournament schedule can be found on the official website.

Five-time finalist Andy Murray revealed ahead of the 2019 Australian Open that it could be his last tournament as a professional due to ongoing pain caused by a hip injury:

As such there will be keen interest in the three-time Grand Slam champion's opening match against No. 22 seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday as it could mark the final act of a momentous career.

In previous year's the Scot would have been among the favourites to go all the way in Melbourne.

Not so in 2019 given his injury concerns, but there will be many willing him to do well in what is all but guaranteed to be his final Australian Open.

What has marked out Murray's career as extraordinary has been his ability to consistently compete for, and win, the biggest titles despite the presence of three of the game's greatest ever players.

Amazingly, Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal still go into this year's Australian Open as the top three favourites having dominated the tennis landscape for the best part of two decades.

As proved by Murray's announcement, though, they cannot go on forever.

And among the pretenders angling to fill the void when the Big Four are gone is Germany's Alexander Zverev, who laid down a marker at the end of last season by winning the ATP Finals, beating Federer and then Djokovic in the semi-finals and final.

The 21-year-old is the best of the rest as the No. 4 seed and the 2019 Australian Open could be his chance to firmly establish himself as the new star in tennis:

In the women's draw, Williams is looking to make history by tying Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Since returning from the birth of her first child last year she has reached two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but she lost them both to Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, respectively.

The 37-year-old has a remarkable record at the Australian Open. She has won the tournament seven times, including the last time she played it in 2017 when she beat sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

Serena is the No. 16 seed but is most definitely the player to beat in the women's draw, and she kicks off her campaign against Germany's Tatjana Maria on Tuesday.