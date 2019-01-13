Artemi Panarin Winner, Connor McDavid Epic Goal and Top Highlights for Jan. 12

The Blue Jackets got the best of the Capitals in overtime Saturday night.
Artemi Panarin was not about to let a tremendous effort by the Columbus Blue Jackets go without a reward.

The Blue Jackets held a 1-0 lead until late in the third period against the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, but they could not make that lead hold up. Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov tied the game with 1:06 left.

That sent the game into overtime, but Panarin was in no mood to let the Caps have a victory on their home ice. Panarin took a sweet pass from defenseman Seth Jones and unleashed a sizzling slap shot that blazed into the back of the net to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory Saturday night.

While the Jackets were winning on the road, so too were the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL's hottest and best team overcame a 3-2 third period deficit to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3.

The NHL had its usual busy Saturday night schedule, and here's how the action played out.

                      

Saturday's NHL Scores

New Jersey Devils 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2

New York Rangers 2, New York Islanders 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 2, Washington Capitals 1 (OT)

Montreal Canadiens 3, Colorado Avalanche 0

Boston Bruins 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Buffalo Sabres 3

Detroit Red Wings 5, Minnesota Wild 2

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 3, Dallas Stars 1

Arizona Coyotes 3, Edmonton Oilers 2

San Jose Sharks 4, Ottawa Senators 1

Los Angeles Kings 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

                  

Panarin Blasts Home OT Winner to Beat Capitals

         

McDavid Scores Another Beauty, but Oilers Fall to Coyotes

           

David Krejci Got the Bruins Off and Running in Win over Maple Leafs 

          

Stamkos Fires Home the Winner as Tampa Bay Downs Buffalo

            

Bertuzzi Records 1st Career Hat Trick as Red Wings Overpower Wild

             

Tarasenko Scores 2 as Blues Down Stars

             

Pavelski Breaks Deadlock as Sharks Beat Sens

