NFL Playoff Picture 2019: AFC, NFC Championship Scenarios, Picks After Saturday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The first two divisional playoff games are in the books, sending the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams to their respective conference championship games.

It was a particularly historic Saturday night for the Chiefs, who picked up their first home playoff victory since January 8, 1994, when Joe Montana orchestrated a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The victory also means that Kansas City will host the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.

It was also one of the most dominant victories of the year for the Chiefs, as their usually shaky defense held the Indianapolis Colts to just 263 total yards. During the regular season, Kansas City held just three opponents (the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders) under the 300-yard mark.

AFC Championship Game

Matchup: Patriots/Chargers at Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 20, 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Looking ahead to the conference championship, it will be tough to pick against the Chiefs in the AFC. Kansas City almost knocked off the New England Patriots on the road this year, and New England needed its best offensive output of the season (43 points, 500 yards) to get the win.

The Los Angeles Chargers are just a few weeks removed from knocking off the Chiefs in Kansas City while holding them to a season-low 294 yards. But unless the Chargers have a secret to stopping Mahomes that no other team has unlocked, it's unlikely they will be able to replicate that performance.

On the NFC side of the bracket, the Rams took care of business against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday with a surprisingly dominant rushing attack.

Dallas wrapped up the regular season allowing the fifth-fewest yards per rushing attempt, but the Rams offensive line was able to create gaping holes for Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. The duo each went over the 100-yard mark, a rare feet for teammates:

The Rams will face the winner of Sunday's battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints. According to OddsShark, the Saints are eight-point favorites in Sunday's divisional game.

NFC Championship Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Eagles/Saints

Date: Sunday, January 20, 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

If Drew Brees leads the Saints to victory on Sunday, the Rams will travel to New Orleans for the NFC Championship Game. If Nick Foles can keep his magical playoff streak alive, the Eagles will visit Los Angeles.

Despite the fact that they may need to travel to Louisiana, the Rams appear to be a good bet to make a Super Bowl run.

Los Angeles stumbled down the stretch this season, racking up over 400 yards of offense in just two of their final five games. However, Gurley was injured for two games in that stretch, and the team was learning how to adjust to life without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was lost for the year with a torn ACL in Week 10.

By putting up 459 yards against a strong Cowboys defense—and doing so with a healthy Gurley—the Rams proved they are back to playing at an elite level on offense. If Los Angeles matches this performance against New Orleans, the franchise could be headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2001 season.

Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs vs. Rams