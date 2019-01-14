Gary Kubiak Reportedly Joins Vikings as Offensive Advisor, Leaves Broncos

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Gary Kubiak has reportedly agreed to join the Minnesota Vikings' staff.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kubiak will fill an offensive advisory role with Kevin Stefanski remaining as the offensive coordinator. Kubiak's son, Klint, will become the quarterbacks coach.

This comes after a surprising turn of events in Denver for Kubiak.

When Vic Fangio was hired as the Denver Broncos' head coach in early January, he let it be known, per the Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran, that he was open to having Kubiak on his staff. However, Schefter later reported that Kubiak and the Broncos were going in different directions as the result of having "different ideas on staffing and offensive philosophies."



NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that Kubiak's desire to include coaches he was familiar with on the coaching staff proved problematic.

Ultimately, though, Kubiak has been given a new opportunity in Minnesota.

After spending more than two decades in the profession, the 57-year-old stepped away from coaching in January 2017 due to health reasons. That ended a two-year run as head coach of the Broncos in which he went 21-11, winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16.

Kubiak also had an eight-year run as the head coach of the Houston Texans, when he went 61-64 with two playoff appearances from 2006-13. Not only that, but he has experience serving as the offensive coordinator for both the Broncos (1995-2005) and the Baltimore Ravens (2014).

With quite the track record, Schefter reported on Jan. 12 that Kubiak was drawing plenty of interest from around the league.

Kubiak will now use this change of scenery as a chance to show that he is still more than capable of being an effective assistant as the Vikings look to improve their offense in 2019 and beyond.