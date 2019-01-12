NFL Free Agents 2019: Rumors, Predictions for Nick Foles, Landon Collins, More

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

As Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles prepares to face the New Orleans Saints in the NFL divisional round Sunday, there's plenty of debate about his future.

With Carson Wentz working his way back to full strength for the 2019 season, the Eagles have a decision to make at quarterback that could end up affecting the rest of the league.

Although Foles is expected to be one of the top players on the free-agent market, he isn't the only player franchises will covet in an attempt to improve their respective rosters.

There are plenty of defensive stars, like Landon Collins and Frank Clark, who could make an impact elsewhere if they aren't able to come to terms with their current employers.

Rumors and Predictions for 2019 Free Agents

Nick Foles

What the Eagles end up doing with Foles will be one of the most intriguing offseason storylines.

Although they have other parts of the roster to upgrade, Philadelphia could use the franchise tag on Foles or pick up his option in order to take advantage of the trade market for the 29-year-old.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday, the Eagles should have a quality trade market for the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl 52 title.

It would be wise for the Eagles to at least explore these options since the demand around the NFL at quarterback should be high.

With the 2019 NFL draft class much weaker than the group that brought Baker Mayfield and others to the league in 2018, teams with quarterback vacancies could turn to options like Foles and Joe Flacco before trusting a rookie.

Jacksonville may be one of the teams in the market for Foles. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported on Saturday that the Jaguars are considering Foles, Flacco and Ryan Tannehill in discussions about their future quarterback.

The smartest play by the Eagles would be to get some sort of value out of Foles during the offseason, which means spending cash on the backup quarterback.

By trading Foles to a team in need of a quarterback instead of letting him walk, the Eagles will either gain value in the draft or through a player capable of making an impact in 2019.

Prediction: Eagles pick up Foles' option, trade him before draft.

Landon Collins

Collins could be another hot commodity coming out of the NFC East if the New York Giants don't put the franchise tag on him.

Collins has made it known that he would like to sign a long-term deal, but he's a prime candidate for the franchise tag, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan on Tuesday.

According to Duggan's report, the salary-cap number for a safety with a franchise tag would be around $11 million.

Although it wouldn't be a long-term deal, Collins would still receive a pay increase after making less than $2 million during the 2018 season, per Spotrac.

The safety out of Alabama was four tackles shy of the century mark in 2018, but his fourth season in the NFL was the first in which he failed to record an interception.

Collins is still a vital part of the Giants defense, and he'd be a good contributor to have around as the franchise rebuilds in other areas, which is why the franchise tag makes sense.

Although it may be frustrating from Collins' perspective to not have a long-term deal, he'll have a chance to increase his value with a productive 2019 campaign.

Prediction: Giants use the franchise tag on Collins.

Frank Clark

Making sure defensive end Frank Clark remains with the Seattle Seahawks should be one of Pete Carroll's top offseason priorities.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times on Friday, the team held a long discussion with Clark over his future after the season.

Clark is coming off his best season as a professional, as he recorded 13 sacks, forced three fumbles and even added an interception.

Keeping Clark would be ideal for the Seahawks, who would bolster their pass rush for years to come with the Michigan product in the fold, but it may take another year to secure his long-term future.

With the franchise tag being an option, the Seahawks should consider that before throwing a boatload of money at one of the league's premier young pass-rushers.

As Condotta noted, the Seahawks could use the franchise tag on Clark to prevent him from hitting the free-agent market and then work on a long-term deal later in the summer.

Prediction: Seahawks use franchise tag on Clark before signing him to a long-term deal before the 2019 season.

