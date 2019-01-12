NFL Draft 2019: Final Mock Draft Predictions Before Divisional Games

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The divisional round is a case study in quality drafting—which means it is time to look ahead at a 2019 NFL draft.

But first, a slight analysis there. The Indianapolis Colts are alive and well because Andrew Luck has stayed clean and healthy thanks to a revamped offensive line featuring quality rookies Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith.

Speaking of high-impact rookies, the Dallas Cowboys hit the jackpot with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. A few picks before that, the Los Angeles Chargers landed one of the league's best safeties with Derwin James. The Philadelphia Eagles are even getting plays from guys like fourth-rounder Avonte Maddox.

For now, the eliminated teams can look ahead to another talented class that figures to shake out as follows.

1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Oakland Raiders: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, FS, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin White, LB, LSU

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

22. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Juan Thornhill, SS, Virginia

28. New England Patriots: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Oshane Ximines, OLB, Old Dominion

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

32. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

Picks 25 through 32 yet to be determined via playoff outcomes.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

There is no reason for the Arizona Cardinals to go any other way with the draft's top overall selection.

With Josh Rosen in hand thanks to the 10th overall pick a year ago, the Cardinals are free to take the best player in the class, which is something key to a rebuild in the NFL these days.

Granted, trading away this pick makes some sense too given the absolute haul in draft assets and otherwise it would generate. This might become more likely as the process continues, especially with the new head coach offering plenty of praise for Rosen:

There isn't any point in talking about Rosen's rookie numbers given the disaster around him last season, which got a coordinator fired midseason and a head coach fired after. But Kliff Kingsbury has the mind to get the most out of the raw talent there, provided the team adds superb talent.

Nick Bosa is a great place to start. He fell off the radar a bit after missing time with an injury, but he's a scheme-free player who can rush from all over the line and at one point even looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate.

It is a bit scary to suggest Bosa could be as great a pro as his brother, Joey, but all the signs are there. And the Cardinals certainly need the help in all phases after ranking dead last against the run last year. Call Bosa the smart defensive centerpiece opposite Rosen on the other side of the ball.

4. Oakland Raiders: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Publicly, the Oakland Raiders can say whatever they want about quarterback outright and Derek Carr the player.

Jon Gruden is going to get his guy eventually.

That guy might end up being Bosa's teammate, Dwayne Haskins. A weak-looking quarterback class got a boost with Haskins heading pro, meaning a 6'3", 220-pound passer who just threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his passes now headlines the class.

As Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote, Haskins solidified his status on the biggest stage possible: "Haskins completed 25-of-37 passes for three touchdowns and showed the kind of pocket poise, accuracy outside the hashes and arm talent all over the field to secure his status as the top quarterback in the 2019 draft class should he decide to enter."

With Oakland clutching plenty of first-round assets to work with, taking a shot on the most important position of all makes sense. This is especially the case if the board falls like it does above because the teams in front of the Raiders are fortunate enough (at least in a way) to not need a signal-caller.

While the Raiders could keep hoping for something from Carr, he is going on the age of 28 in May and his contract has a potential out after the season. Otherwise, the Raiders have him under wraps through 2022—but if the team had problems paying out to keep Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack, the writing should be on the wall for an average starter.

The first quarterback projected off the board unless the process produces an unexpected result, Haskins being tied to Gruden will at least make for some interesting storylines in the coming years.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

There isn't any doubt Duke's Daniel Jones is coming off the board in the top 10.

The bigger question is where.

Scarcity will shoot Jones up the board whether he deserves it or not, though most would agree the talent is there as well:

Jones looks the part at 6'5" and 220 pounds coming out of a season at Duke where he completed 60.5 percent of his passes with 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The numbers don't jump right off the page, but some of the traits like accuracy are hard to teach but easy to build around at the next level.

And the Jacksonville Jaguars can't afford to keep spinning their wheels under center coming out of season in which they relied on both Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler for production. There were plenty of other problems there during a major regression compared to the season prior, but a quality quarterback who can elevate the play of those around him makes the overall effort easier.

Maybe Jones can't be that guy right away. But taking another stab at the position with a prospect like Jones is the only way to claw back into the fray within a division featuring Andrew Luck, Marcus Mariota and Deshaun Watson.