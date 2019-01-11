Nolan Arenado Reportedly Asked Rockies for Record $30 Million in Arbitration

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is going to get paid and will reportedly set a record in the process.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Arenado asked the Rockies for $30 million in arbitration. While the Rockies countered at $24 million, Rosenthal noted the four-time All-Star would set the record for arbitration salary even if the two sides settled on the Rockies' number.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today confirmed the report, calling Arenado "the biggest prize in next year’s free agent market."

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com cited a source who said the likely final number will be approximately $27 million, breaking the $23 million record that Josh Donaldson set with the Toronto Blue Jays.

It is no wonder Arenado, who made $17.75 million during the 2018 campaign, is asking for a significant raise since he's developed into one of the league's most dominant two-way and durable players.

He is a six-time Gold Glover and four-time Silver Slugger who is just 27 years old and coming off four straight seasons where he played at least 156 games. He slashed .297/.374/.561 with 38 home runs and 110 RBI in 2018 and has averaged 39.5 long balls and 125.8 RBI over the last four years.

Colorado has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and he's a major reason why after it missed the prior seven years.

While Arenado's eventual free agency figures to generate plenty of headlines should he reach the open market next offseason, for now, he is looking for a record total in arbitration in what could be his last year with the only team he has ever known.