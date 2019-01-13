Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for Divisional-Round Sunday

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IJanuary 13, 2019

  1. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  2. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  3. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  4. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  5. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  6. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  7. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  8. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  9. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  10. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  11. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  12. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  13. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  14. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  15. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  16. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  17. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  18. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  19. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  20. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

Right Arrow Icon

Adam Lefkoe is back with his NFL locks for Sunday's divisional-round games.

Which matchups does he have his eye on? Watch the video above to find out his picks for Sunday.

                   

Betting lines were taken Wednesday from Bovada.

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You've never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Gronk to Weigh Retirement Again After Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gronk to Weigh Retirement Again After Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Run Over Cowboys in NFC Showdown

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Run Over Cowboys in NFC Showdown

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    McVay's Success Could Change NFL for the Worse

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McVay's Success Could Change NFL for the Worse

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Defeat Cowboys 30-22 | Highlights 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Defeat Cowboys 30-22 | Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube