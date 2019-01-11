Russell Martin Reportedly Traded to Dodgers; Blue Jays Get Prospects

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 24: Russell Martin #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from behind home plate on Players Weekend during MLB game action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre on August 24, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly reached an agreement Friday to trade catcher Russell Martin back to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent the first five years of his MLB career from 2006 through 2010. 

Arash Madani of Sportsnet first reported the deal. According to Fox's Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays will receive two prospects in the deal, while the Dodgers will also get cash to cover part of Martin's salary.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Yankees Land LeMahieu for 2-Yrs/$24M

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Report: Yankees Land LeMahieu for 2-Yrs/$24M

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Red Sox, Mookie Settle at $20M

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Red Sox, Mookie Settle at $20M

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers’ Biggest Mistake of the Offseason

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Dodgers’ Biggest Mistake of the Offseason

    Blake Williams
    via Dodgers Nation

    The Biggest Change in Justin Turner’s Career

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    The Biggest Change in Justin Turner’s Career

    Clint Evans
    via Dodgers Nation