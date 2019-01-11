Russell Martin Reportedly Traded to Dodgers; Blue Jays Get Prospects

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly reached an agreement Friday to trade catcher Russell Martin back to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent the first five years of his MLB career from 2006 through 2010.

Arash Madani of Sportsnet first reported the deal. According to Fox's Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays will receive two prospects in the deal, while the Dodgers will also get cash to cover part of Martin's salary.

