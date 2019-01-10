Eric Reid's Lawyers Reject NFL/NFLPA Finding He Wasn't Targeted for Drug Testing

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Despite what the NFL and NFL Players Association found during their investigation into Eric Reid's random drug testing, lawyers for the Carolina Panthers safety remain unconvinced their client wasn't being targeted.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Reid's legal team sent a letter to the NFL and NFLPA that "rejected" their findings and are demanding a response to the situation.

The NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement Wednesday that an independent investigation determined Reid's random drug tests were set up through the same procedures as every other player in the league:

“We will not breach any player’s confidentiality, but can confirm that the report documents the dates he was randomly selected for testing and the actual dates of the drug tests. The report also demonstrates that Mr. Reid’s tests were randomly generated via computer algorithm and that his selection for testing was normal when compared with the number of tests players were randomly selected for throughout the league during the time that he was on an active roster. There is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing.”

After going unsigned through the first four weeks of the 2018 season, Reid was randomly tested seven times from Oct. 7 through Dec. 17.

Prior to joining the Panthers, Reid felt NFL owners were conspiring against him as a result of his decision to protest during the national anthem with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016-17.

Reid wound up starting all 13 games he appeared in for the Panthers. The 27-year-old finished seventh on the team with 71 combined tackles and eighth with five passes defensed.