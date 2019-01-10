Kyler Murray NFL Draft Odds: Oklahoma QB Favored to Be Drafted in 1st Round

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

As Kyler Murray continues to mull whether or not he will enter the 2019 NFL draft, oddsmakers have given their take on where the Oklahoma superstar would be selected.

Per Bovada (h/t B/R Betting), the most money is being put on Murray going in the first round (-170, bet $170 to win $100) and the over-under has been set at pick 28.5:

Henry Schulman and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that the Oakland Athletics expect Murray to declare for the NFL draft.

The A's selected Murray with the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB draft. If he decides to play in the NFL, the reigning Heisman winner will have to give back the $4.66 million signing bonus Oakland gave him last June.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, one NFL general manager said Murray would be a first-round pick.

One potential reason for Murray to choose football over baseball is money.

The signing bonus Lamar Jackson received from the Baltimore Ravens last year as the final pick of the first round (No. 32) was more than Murray received from the A's ($4,968,471). The total value of Jackson's four-year deal is $9.4 million, not including a potential fifth-year option.

Murray rose through the ranks over the course of the 2018 season. He became the second straight Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman after throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in 14 games.