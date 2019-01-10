Kliff Kingsbury Praises 'Extremely Talented' Josh Rosen, Talks Patrick Mahomes

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Newly hired Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered some kind words for his current and former quarterbacks Thursday.

Kingsbury appeared on Good Morning Football and called Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen "an extremely talented thrower," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kingsbury also discussed signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, who played under him at Texas Tech and who will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the Indianapolis Colts in a playoff clash Saturday.

With regard to the leading NFL MVP candidate, Kingsbury said, "He's a guy who loves the bright lights on him, and I expect him to play his best football."

