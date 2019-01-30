The 1 Prospect Each NFL Team Needs to Grab in the 2019 Draft

0 of 32

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Everyone wants the next Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Darius Leonard or Derwin James.

Obtaining elite talents who take the league by storm is hard to do, though. Talent evaluation is a wonderful alchemy of science and magic with a little luck tossed in for good measure.

The perfect prospect for each franchise seems straightforward. Which top prospect best fits each individual situation? Yet several factors play into what seems like one simple draft selection.

What are the team's greatest need areas? How does an individual's skill set fit into a particular system? Is the prospect even projected to be available to match the ideal situation?



These are but a few of the surface-level questions that point toward the NFL draft's uncertainty. As a result, there is a distinction between the right performer vs. the best player available. The latter is often used as an excuse to build up arbitrary draft boards. The former is far more important and should be taken into consideration on a case-by-case basis.

The right prospect in the right situation is difficult to obtain, and the process falls on each franchise to identify who is the right talent to grab in the 2019 NFL draft.