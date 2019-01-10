Simms & Lefkoe: LaFleur to Green Bay, Wild Card Film Notebook, Plus More!

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 10, 2019

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Wild Card Weekend film notebook pod.

On the latest episode of the show, Chris and Adam go through Simms' film notebook from the previous gameweek's action.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language:


To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Is Woods the Key to a Rams Super Bowl?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Woods the Key to a Rams Super Bowl?

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Schefter Floats Josh Rosen Trade Scenario 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Schefter Floats Josh Rosen Trade Scenario 👀

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Report: A's Expect Murray to Enter NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: A's Expect Murray to Enter NFL Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jets Adam Hire Gase as HC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets Adam Hire Gase as HC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report