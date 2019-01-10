Australian Open 2019 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and Brackets

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

Roger Federer of Switzerland poses with the men's singles trophy during the draw for the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 10, 2019. (Photo by ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo credit should read ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/AFP/Getty Images)
ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

Roger Federer will begin his title defence at the 2019 Australian Open against Denis Istomin, while reigning women's champion Caroline Wozniacki will face Alison van Uytvanck. 

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on a qualifier in Round 1, while second seed Rafael Nadal meets local wild card James Duckworth.

The unseeded Andy Murray faces a tough opening round as he has been drawn against No. 22 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Here is the men's draw, per TennisTV:

In the women's draw, seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams—who was absent from Melbourne last year after giving birth—will play Tatjana Maria before a potential clash with Eugenie Bouchard in Round 2.

Here is the women's draw in full, courtesy of tennis writer Ricky Dimon:

Here is the full list of seedings in the men's draw:

  • 1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
  • 2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
  • 3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
  • 4. Alexander Zverev, Germany
  • 5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
  • 6. Marin Cilic, Croatia
  • 7. Dominic Thiem, Austria
  • 8. Kei Nishikori, Japan
  • 9. John Isner, United States
  • 10. Karen Khachanov, Russia
  • 11. Borna Coric, Croatia
  • 12. Fabio Fognini, Italy
  • 13. Kyle Edmund, Britain
  • 14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
  • 15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
  • 16. Milos Raonic, Canada
  • 17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy
  • 18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
  • 19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
  • 20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
  • 21. David Goffin, Belgium
  • 22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
  • 23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain
  • 24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea
  • 25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
  • 26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain
  • 27. Alex de Minaur, Australia
  • 28. Lucas Pouille, France
  • 29. Gilles Simon, France
  • 30. Gael Monfils, France
  • 31. Steve Johnson, United States
  • 32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany

     

And in the women's draw:

  • 1. Simona Halep, Romania
  • 2. Angelique Kerber, Germany
  • 3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark
  • 4. Naomi Osaka, Japan
  • 5. Sloane Stephens, United States
  • 6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
  • 7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
  • 8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
  • 9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
  • 10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia
  • 11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
  • 12. Elise Mertens, Belgium
  • 13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia
  • 14. Julia Goerges, Germany
  • 15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
  • 16. Serena Williams, United States
  • 17. Madison Keys, United States
  • 18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain
  • 19. Caroline Garcia, France
  • 20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
  • 21. Wang Qiang, China
  • 22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
  • 23. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain
  • 24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine
  • 25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania
  • 26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia
  • 27. Camila Giorgi, Italy
  • 28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan
  • 29. Donna Vekic, Croatia
  • 30. Maria Sharapova, Russia
  • 31. Petra Martic, Croatia
  • 32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic

                       

Federer should enjoy a relatively straightforward start to his title defence. After facing Istomin—against whom he holds a 6-0 head-to-head record—he'll face a qualifier in the second round.

Gael Monfils could provide a challenge in Round 3, but if he comes through that his toughest potential opponents in the fourth round are Stefanos Tsitsipas or Nikoloz Basilashvili.

As for Nadal, his early rounds could be littered with matches against home favourites, per Record's Jose Morgado:

Meanwhile, Metro's George Bellshaw has sympathy for Murray:

In the women's draw, Wozniacki should have little trouble against Van Uytvanck, but a potential clash with Maria Sharapova awaits in the third round.

The Dane does not pay close attention to draws and potential matchups, though:

Still, she'll be glad to have avoided the first quarter, per sports journalist Reem Abulleil:

Top seed Simona Halep will have been hoping for an easier time of things, but in the opening round she'll face Kaia Kanepi, who knocked her out of the U.S. Open last year in Round 1.

After that, she could face Venus Williams in the third round and Serena Williams in Round 4.

With so much talent packed into that quarter, the draw is primed to throw up some explosive matchups in the early rounds.

The tournament will begin on Monday, January 14, and run until Sunday, January 27.

Related

    Down and Out of Tennis at 22. Back at 28.

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Down and Out of Tennis at 22. Back at 28.

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    Always Know the Score - Grab the Merch 🛒

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Always Know the Score - Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Djokovic, Simona Halep Top Seeds for Australian Open

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic, Simona Halep Top Seeds for Australian Open

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Australian Open 2019: Murray and Konta carry slim British hopes | Jacob Steinberg

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Australian Open 2019: Murray and Konta carry slim British hopes | Jacob Steinberg

    Jacob Steinberg
    via the Guardian