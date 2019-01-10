Australian Open 2019 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and Brackets

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

Roger Federer will begin his title defence at the 2019 Australian Open against Denis Istomin, while reigning women's champion Caroline Wozniacki will face Alison van Uytvanck.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on a qualifier in Round 1, while second seed Rafael Nadal meets local wild card James Duckworth.

The unseeded Andy Murray faces a tough opening round as he has been drawn against No. 22 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Here is the men's draw, per TennisTV:

In the women's draw, seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams—who was absent from Melbourne last year after giving birth—will play Tatjana Maria before a potential clash with Eugenie Bouchard in Round 2.

Here is the women's draw in full, courtesy of tennis writer Ricky Dimon:

Here is the full list of seedings in the men's draw:

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany

5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa

6. Marin Cilic, Croatia

7. Dominic Thiem, Austria

8. Kei Nishikori, Japan

9. John Isner, United States

10. Karen Khachanov, Russia

11. Borna Coric, Croatia

12. Fabio Fognini, Italy

13. Kyle Edmund, Britain

14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

16. Milos Raonic, Canada

17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy

18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia

20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

21. David Goffin, Belgium

22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea

25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain

27. Alex de Minaur, Australia

28. Lucas Pouille, France

29. Gilles Simon, France

30. Gael Monfils, France

31. Steve Johnson, United States

32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany

And in the women's draw:

1. Simona Halep, Romania

2. Angelique Kerber, Germany

3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark

4. Naomi Osaka, Japan

5. Sloane Stephens, United States

6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands

10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia

11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus

12. Elise Mertens, Belgium

13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia

14. Julia Goerges, Germany

15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia

16. Serena Williams, United States

17. Madison Keys, United States

18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain

19. Caroline Garcia, France

20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia

21. Wang Qiang, China

22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

23. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain

24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine

25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania

26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia

27. Camila Giorgi, Italy

28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan

29. Donna Vekic, Croatia

30. Maria Sharapova, Russia

31. Petra Martic, Croatia

32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic

Federer should enjoy a relatively straightforward start to his title defence. After facing Istomin—against whom he holds a 6-0 head-to-head record—he'll face a qualifier in the second round.

Gael Monfils could provide a challenge in Round 3, but if he comes through that his toughest potential opponents in the fourth round are Stefanos Tsitsipas or Nikoloz Basilashvili.

As for Nadal, his early rounds could be littered with matches against home favourites, per Record's Jose Morgado:

Meanwhile, Metro's George Bellshaw has sympathy for Murray:

In the women's draw, Wozniacki should have little trouble against Van Uytvanck, but a potential clash with Maria Sharapova awaits in the third round.

The Dane does not pay close attention to draws and potential matchups, though:

Still, she'll be glad to have avoided the first quarter, per sports journalist Reem Abulleil:

Top seed Simona Halep will have been hoping for an easier time of things, but in the opening round she'll face Kaia Kanepi, who knocked her out of the U.S. Open last year in Round 1.

After that, she could face Venus Williams in the third round and Serena Williams in Round 4.

With so much talent packed into that quarter, the draw is primed to throw up some explosive matchups in the early rounds.

The tournament will begin on Monday, January 14, and run until Sunday, January 27.