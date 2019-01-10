Australian Open 2019 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and Brackets

Australian Open 2019 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and BracketsJanuary 10, 2019
Roger Federer will begin his title defence at the 2019 Australian Open against Denis Istomin, while reigning women's champion Caroline Wozniacki will face Alison van Uytvanck.
Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on a qualifier in Round 1, while second seed Rafael Nadal meets local wild card James Duckworth.
The unseeded Andy Murray faces a tough opening round as he has been drawn against No. 22 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.
Here is the men's draw, per TennisTV:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Pumped for #AusOpen now 🙌 Which four players will make it out of the four quarters?! https://t.co/Wp7btHsjZ7
In the women's draw, seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams—who was absent from Melbourne last year after giving birth—will play Tatjana Maria before a potential clash with Eugenie Bouchard in Round 2.
Here is the women's draw in full, courtesy of tennis writer Ricky Dimon:
Here is the full list of seedings in the men's draw:
- 1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
- 2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
- 3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
- 4. Alexander Zverev, Germany
- 5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
- 6. Marin Cilic, Croatia
- 7. Dominic Thiem, Austria
- 8. Kei Nishikori, Japan
- 9. John Isner, United States
- 10. Karen Khachanov, Russia
- 11. Borna Coric, Croatia
- 12. Fabio Fognini, Italy
- 13. Kyle Edmund, Britain
- 14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
- 15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
- 16. Milos Raonic, Canada
- 17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy
- 18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
- 19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
- 20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
- 21. David Goffin, Belgium
- 22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
- 23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain
- 24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea
- 25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
- 26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain
- 27. Alex de Minaur, Australia
- 28. Lucas Pouille, France
- 29. Gilles Simon, France
- 30. Gael Monfils, France
- 31. Steve Johnson, United States
- 32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany
And in the women's draw:
- 1. Simona Halep, Romania
- 2. Angelique Kerber, Germany
- 3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark
- 4. Naomi Osaka, Japan
- 5. Sloane Stephens, United States
- 6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
- 7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
- 8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
- 9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
- 10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia
- 11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
- 12. Elise Mertens, Belgium
- 13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia
- 14. Julia Goerges, Germany
- 15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
- 16. Serena Williams, United States
- 17. Madison Keys, United States
- 18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain
- 19. Caroline Garcia, France
- 20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
- 21. Wang Qiang, China
- 22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
- 23. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain
- 24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine
- 25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania
- 26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia
- 27. Camila Giorgi, Italy
- 28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan
- 29. Donna Vekic, Croatia
- 30. Maria Sharapova, Russia
- 31. Petra Martic, Croatia
- 32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic
Federer should enjoy a relatively straightforward start to his title defence. After facing Istomin—against whom he holds a 6-0 head-to-head record—he'll face a qualifier in the second round.
Gael Monfils could provide a challenge in Round 3, but if he comes through that his toughest potential opponents in the fourth round are Stefanos Tsitsipas or Nikoloz Basilashvili.
As for Nadal, his early rounds could be littered with matches against home favourites, per Record's Jose Morgado:
José Morgado @josemorgado
#2 Nadal's path #AusOpen R1 - Duckworth R2 - Struff/Ebden R3 - De Minaur R4 - Edmund/Schwartzman QF - Anderson/Dimitrov/Isner SF - Federer/Cilic/Khachanov/Tsitsipas F - Djokovic/Zverev/Thiem/Nishikori
Meanwhile, Metro's George Bellshaw has sympathy for Murray:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Not sure Murray could have had a worse draw, stylistically at least, than Bautista Agut. No free easy points coming his way there...
In the women's draw, Wozniacki should have little trouble against Van Uytvanck, but a potential clash with Maria Sharapova awaits in the third round.
The Dane does not pay close attention to draws and potential matchups, though:
#AusOpen @AustralianOpen
Caroline Wozniacki: "I never look at the draw because when I was at juniors I used to look and I used to lose. So then I stopped looking at the draw and I started winning." https://t.co/7kXDvX70O8
Still, she'll be glad to have avoided the first quarter, per sports journalist Reem Abulleil:
Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil
That first quarter is LOADED: Halep Serena Venus Genie Muguruza Ka Pliskova Konta
Top seed Simona Halep will have been hoping for an easier time of things, but in the opening round she'll face Kaia Kanepi, who knocked her out of the U.S. Open last year in Round 1.
After that, she could face Venus Williams in the third round and Serena Williams in Round 4.
With so much talent packed into that quarter, the draw is primed to throw up some explosive matchups in the early rounds.
The tournament will begin on Monday, January 14, and run until Sunday, January 27.
