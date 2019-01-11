Which NFL Teams Have the Most Needs Going into the 2019 Offseason?

1 of 5

The Washington Redskins made the list because of quarterback Alex Smith's unclear future. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 34-year-old signal-caller isn't expected to open the 2019 season under center. In a wider scope, the team doesn't know if he'll play another down. Washington needs someone to bridge the gap until Smith returns or take over going forward.

Whoever lines up under center will need a No. 1 option at wide receiver. Paul Richardson's first year with the team ended abruptly because of an AC joint injury, but the 26-year-old has never been a top option in the passing attack and still seems like a No. 2 wideout. In his best year, with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, Richardson logged 44 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns.

The Redskins still haven't optimized the talents of 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson. He was the No. 22 overall pick that year, and Washington likely had higher expectations than 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons. Inconsistencies at the quarterback position contributed to an underwhelming 2018 term, but he's yet to prove himself as a lead pass-catcher able to take over a game. In 33 appearances, Doctson hasn't logged a 100-yard performance.

Early in the 2018 term, the Redskins offense thrived with a strong ground attack that featured running back Adrian Peterson. Rookie ball-carrier Derrius Guice, who tore his ACL in August, recently posted a workout video on social media, which is a good sign for his recovery. However, the offensive line could lose guard Shawn Lauvao during free agency, which would impact the ground game's effectiveness.

The decision to release safety D.J. Swearinger in December after he criticized the defensive play-calling created a late void in the secondary. Unless Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returns on a new deal, Washington may want to pick up two safeties in the offseason.

The passing attack and secondary should be primary focuses for the front office in the coming months.