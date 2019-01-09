Seedings for Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Entire Australian Open 2019 List

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

The Australian Open has released its seedings for the tournament starting on Jan. 14, with top-ranked player Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep earning the top seeds, per the Associated Press.

The entire seedings for the men are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany

5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa

6. Marin Cilic, Croatia

7. Dominic Thiem, Austria

8. Kei Nishikori, Japan

9. John Isner, United States

10. Karen Khachanov, Russia

11. Borna Coric, Croatia

12. Fabio Fognini, Italy

13. Kyle Edmund, Britain

14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

16. Milos Raonic, Canada

17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy

18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia

20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

21. David Goffin, Belgium

22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea

25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain

27. Alex de Minaur, Australia

28. Lucas Pouille, France

29. Gilles Simon, France

30. Gael Monfils, France

31. Steve Johnson, United States

32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany

And the women's seeding are as follows:

1. Simona Halep, Romania

2. Angelique Kerber, Germany

3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark

4. Naomi Osaka, Japan

5. Sloane Stephens, United States

6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands

10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia

11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus

12. Elise Mertens, Belgium

13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia

14. Julia Goerges, Germany

15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia

16. Serena Williams, United States

17. Madison Keys, United States

18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain

19. Caroline Garcia, France

20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia

21. Wang Qiang, China

22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

23. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain

24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine

25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania

26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia

27. Camila Giorgi, Italy

28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan

29. Donna Vekic, Croatia

30. Maria Sharapova, Russia

31. Petra Martic, Croatia

32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic

Both defending champions—Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki—come in as No. 3 seeds, while some fans may be surprised to see Serena Williams as just the No. 16 seed. Williams missed last year's tournament after the birth of her daughter in September 2017, resulting in the lower seed.

Nonetheless, Williams—who has won the Australian Open seven times, and reached the finals of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, though she failed to claim a title in either tournament—will be among the favorites in Melbourne.

And then there's superstar Rafael Nadal, who holds the No. 2 seed, and Andy Murray, who isn't seeded but will be participating.

On the men's side, there's little doubt that Federer will be the prohibitive favorite, having won in Melbourne two years in a row and six times overall in his career. But Djokovic believes the title will likely come down to one of himself, Federer, Nadal or Murray.

"I think if we are healthy and playing well, the four guys still have probably the best chance to always win Slams," he said, per the AFP (via the Times of India).

"[Pete] Sampras once upon a time said, 'If you win a Slam, it's a good season,'" Federer added. "I played super well in Australia again, so obviously I can't wait to go back there. I'm very proud that at 37 I'm still so competitive."

The women's field is a bit more open below Williams, with Wozniacki, Halep, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka each claiming Grand Slam titles a year ago. In total, eight different players have won the last eight Grand Slams and 10 different players have claimed the last 13 on the women's side, a remarkable run of parity.

Since 2015, only Kerber (three titles) and Williams (five) have won multiple titles amongst the women.