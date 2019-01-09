Seedings for Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Entire Australian Open 2019 List

Seedings for Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Entire Australian Open 2019 ListJanuary 9, 2019
The Australian Open has released its seedings for the tournament starting on Jan. 14, with top-ranked player Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep earning the top seeds, per the Associated Press.
The entire seedings for the men are as follows:
- 1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
- 2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
- 3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
- 4. Alexander Zverev, Germany
- 5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
- 6. Marin Cilic, Croatia
- 7. Dominic Thiem, Austria
- 8. Kei Nishikori, Japan
- 9. John Isner, United States
- 10. Karen Khachanov, Russia
- 11. Borna Coric, Croatia
- 12. Fabio Fognini, Italy
- 13. Kyle Edmund, Britain
- 14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
- 15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
- 16. Milos Raonic, Canada
- 17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy
- 18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
- 19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
- 20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
- 21. David Goffin, Belgium
- 22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
- 23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain
- 24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea
- 25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
- 26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain
- 27. Alex de Minaur, Australia
- 28. Lucas Pouille, France
- 29. Gilles Simon, France
- 30. Gael Monfils, France
- 31. Steve Johnson, United States
- 32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany
And the women's seeding are as follows:
- 1. Simona Halep, Romania
- 2. Angelique Kerber, Germany
- 3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark
- 4. Naomi Osaka, Japan
- 5. Sloane Stephens, United States
- 6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
- 7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
- 8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
- 9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
- 10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia
- 11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
- 12. Elise Mertens, Belgium
- 13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia
- 14. Julia Goerges, Germany
- 15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
- 16. Serena Williams, United States
- 17. Madison Keys, United States
- 18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain
- 19. Caroline Garcia, France
- 20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
- 21. Wang Qiang, China
- 22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
- 23. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain
- 24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine
- 25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania
- 26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia
- 27. Camila Giorgi, Italy
- 28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan
- 29. Donna Vekic, Croatia
- 30. Maria Sharapova, Russia
- 31. Petra Martic, Croatia
- 32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic
Both defending champions—Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki—come in as No. 3 seeds, while some fans may be surprised to see Serena Williams as just the No. 16 seed. Williams missed last year's tournament after the birth of her daughter in September 2017, resulting in the lower seed.
Nonetheless, Williams—who has won the Australian Open seven times, and reached the finals of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, though she failed to claim a title in either tournament—will be among the favorites in Melbourne.
And then there's superstar Rafael Nadal, who holds the No. 2 seed, and Andy Murray, who isn't seeded but will be participating.
On the men's side, there's little doubt that Federer will be the prohibitive favorite, having won in Melbourne two years in a row and six times overall in his career. But Djokovic believes the title will likely come down to one of himself, Federer, Nadal or Murray.
"I think if we are healthy and playing well, the four guys still have probably the best chance to always win Slams," he said, per the AFP (via the Times of India).
"[Pete] Sampras once upon a time said, 'If you win a Slam, it's a good season,'" Federer added. "I played super well in Australia again, so obviously I can't wait to go back there. I'm very proud that at 37 I'm still so competitive."
The women's field is a bit more open below Williams, with Wozniacki, Halep, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka each claiming Grand Slam titles a year ago. In total, eight different players have won the last eight Grand Slams and 10 different players have claimed the last 13 on the women's side, a remarkable run of parity.
Since 2015, only Kerber (three titles) and Williams (five) have won multiple titles amongst the women.
