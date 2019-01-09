Super Bowl 53 Prop Bets Released Ahead of NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Just over three weeks away from Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the first wave of prop bets for the NFL's showcase event have been released.

Per Mark Gallant of the Action Network, there are 16 total prop bets available on Bovada for fans to wager on right now.

Even though the NFL still hasn't formally announced Maroon 5 as the musical act during the halftime show, one prop bet asks if lead singer Adam Levine will wear a hat when the performance begins (Yes is favored at -155, meaning you can bet $155 to win $100).

Since commercials are a big part of the Super Bowl viewing experience, the over/under for paid advertisements is currently set at 96. Fans can place money on which brand's commercial will appear first: Bud Light +120, Michelob Ultra +150, Budweiser +250, Busch +1500.

The most intriguing bet available is if Chick-fil-A, which is famously closed on Sundays, will open its location in the stadium for the Super Bowl (Yes +1000; No -5000).

Chick-fil-A hasn't been open on Sundays during Atlanta Falcons games since the stadium opened in 2017.

Fans planning to attend Super Bowl LIII will be able to find out if Chick-fil-A will be open when the game is played on Feb. 3.