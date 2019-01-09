Chris Herndon Fined, Has License Revoked After Pleading Guilty to DUI

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon has had his driver's license revoked for 90 days after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report:

"The 22-year-old smashed into another car on the I-80 highway in New Jersey on June 2 after witnesses say he was speeding at more than 100 mph. The police footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Herndon's 2018 Nissan Armada flipped on its side and badly damaged. Miraculously, both Herndon and the other driver—a 76-year-old man—escaped without any major injuries."

