Chris Herndon Fined, Has License Revoked After Pleading Guilty to DUI

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 23: Chris Herndon #89 of the New York Jets reacts against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon has had his driver's license revoked for 90 days after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports

Per that report:

"The 22-year-old smashed into another car on the I-80 highway in New Jersey on June 2 after witnesses say he was speeding at more than 100 mph. The police footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Herndon's 2018 Nissan Armada flipped on its side and badly damaged. Miraculously, both Herndon and the other driver—a 76-year-old man—escaped without any major injuries."

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

