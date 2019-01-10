Predicting the Next 10 MLB Superstars to Top $200M Megadeals

0 of 9

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With the new year upon us and spring training around the corner, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain on the free-agent market.

Both will eventually sign, and the consensus is they will land megadeals in excess of $200 million. According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Washington Nationals offered Harper "much more" than $300 million.

As we gaze ahead to next offseason and beyond, it's worth wondering what other MLB superstars will receive $200 million-plus deals in the near future. By "near future," we mean a free-agent pact or extension issued in the next two years.

Here's a look at 10 players—including Harper and Machado as impending honorable mentions—who could soon join that elite financial fraternity.