Eric Reid Reportedly Drug-Tested Less by NFL Than He Publicly Stated

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

More information came to light Wednesday regarding the NFL's drug testing of Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid during the 2018 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, an independent administrator reported that Reid was tested fewer times than he publicly claimed.

In December, Reid tweeted that he was tested for the seventh time since joining the Panthers in late September:

On Wednesday, the NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement in which it was asserted that Reid was randomly tested based on a computer algorithm:

Reid appeared in 13 games with the Panthers this season after spending the first five years of his career as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid went unsigned during the offseason, which prompted him to file a grievance against the NFL for collusion, much like former Niners teammate Colin Kaepernick.

Like Kaepernick, Reid participated in protests during the playing of the national anthem before game.

Reid continued to kneel this season after signing with the Panthers.

In 13 games, Reid registered 71 tackles, one interception and one sack for a Panthers team that went a disappointing 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

Reid was originally selected by the 49ers with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft out of LSU, and he was named to the Pro Bowl after his rookie season.

The 27-year-old defensive back will hit free agency once again during the offseason after making 13 starts for the Panthers in 2018.