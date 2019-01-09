NFL Rumors: Latest Reports Heading into 2019 Divisional Round

David Richard/Associated Press

Five NFL franchises are still without head coaches, but that number could dwindle in the coming days.

Green Bay, Arizona and Tampa Bay settled on their respective head coaches, with the Cardinals drawing the most eyes for their hire of Kliff Kingsbury.

Each of the three coaching hires has been offensive-minded, and there's a good chance a few more offensive minds earn head coaching gigs before the divisional round begins Saturday.

Some of the franchises with vacancies are reportedly down to the final candidates, while others are still an open race.

Browns and Broncos Down To 2 Candidates

The news coming out of Cleveland and Denver leads us to believe the two franchises will name their new head coaches soon.

Cleveland appears to be following the trend of hiring an offensive coach, as it is down to offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The interesting part about the Browns' coaching search is both reported candidates weren't offensive coordinators at the start of the 2018 season.

Kitchens only achieved success with quarterback Baker Mayfield once Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were let go by Cleveland.

David Richard/Associated Press

Before taking over for Haley as offensive coordinator in October, Kitchens was primarily a positional coach at the pro and college level.

Stefanski took over for John DeFilippo as Minnesota's offensive coordinator late in the season, but he wasn't able to help the Vikings make the postseason. The 36-year-old served as a coach at few different positions, including quarterback, before the switch.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Broncos are deciding between Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Fangio is one of the top defensive coordinators in the league, and he is more than deserving of his first NFL head coaching job.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Munchak has prior coaching experience with the Tennessee Titans, but he was fired after three seasons in charge in 2013 and his best record there was 9-7.

Regardless of who the Broncos settle on, they're bucking the current trend of hiring young innovative offensive minds: Fangio is 60 and Munchak is 58.

McCarthy Only Pursuing Jets Job

Former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy has made it known he's only interested in the New York Jets vacancy among the five remaining, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reported decision makes sense from the coach's perspective because none of the other teams with openings want to interview him, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

If he gets the job in New York, McCarthy would have the opportunity to work with quarterback Sam Darnold and help the 21-year-old develop into one of the elite players at his position.

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Despite struggling toward the end of his tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy had plenty of success with the Packers, with the Super Bowl XLV win being his top achievement.

As a franchise in need of an inspiring coaching hire, the Jets should consider the 55-year-old because of his success in Green Bay and offensive background.

However, there's a chance the Jets try to make a splash similar to what the Cardinals did with Kingsbury by hiring a young head coach who finds new ways to connect with Darnold and the rest of the roster.

McDaniels To Stay With the Patriots

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels won't be one of the new hires in this coaching cycle.

The 42-year-old confirmed to reporters on a conference call Tuesday the "book is closed" on having any more interviews for the remaining openings.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

During the conference call, McDaniels thanked the Packers for giving him an interview, but they ultimately decided to go with Tennessee offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

McDaniels, who started his second stint with the Patriots in 2012, famously reversed course a year ago after agreeing to coach the Indianapolis Colts.

In the year since that decision, he helped the Patriots return to the postseason and earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC, while Frank Reich has done a masterful job of unlocking Andrew Luck's potential in the Indianapolis offense.

If both teams win in the divisional round, the Patriots and Colts would face off at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Championship, with McDaniels' decision coming into more focus in the buildup to the contest.

