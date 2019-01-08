MLB Rumors: Rockies, Nationals, More Interested in Brian Dozier

John McCoy/Associated Press

A soft market for 2015 All-Star Brian Dozier seems to be picking up with multiple teams reportedly interested in his services.

Per Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, the Colorado Rockies, New York Mets and Washington Nationals are among teams that have had talks about adding the second baseman.

Heyman noted the Rockies and Nationals are more logical fits than the Mets, who will enter 2019 with Robinson Cano at second base. Howie Kendrick can play second base for the Nationals, but he's coming off a torn Achilles and may have to prove he's ready to handle a full workload when the season begins.

MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported on Sunday the Rockies have considered signing Dozier on a short-term contract but "have to balance the pursuit against payroll concerns."

Dozier has the potential to be a good buy-low candidate for a contender in need of help on the infield. The 31-year-old hit just .215/.305/.391 in 151 games with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Despite posting the second-worst OPS of his career (.696), Dozier ranked sixth among all qualified second basemen in home runs with 21 in 2018. He hit a combined total of 76 home runs in 2016 and '17.