2019 NFL Mock Draft: Projections for Landing Spots of Top Prospects

With the college football season complete and the 2019 NFL playoffs down to the final eight teams, it's officially draft season for the bulk of the football world.

So, whether you're licking postseason wounds or getting over a wasted campaign, at least there's some solace in knowing optimism is on the horizon.

Let's shift our focus fully to the future, then, by running through a first-round mock and spotlighting three draft prospects to watch over the evaluation process.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida



22. Baltimore Ravens: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech



23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. New England Patriots: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

30. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

Devin White, LB, LSU

Michael Woods/Associated Press

While projecting any prospect at 11th overall is hardly a slight, it may be underselling White's potential. He's the fourth-rated player on the big board of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, but White slips a bit here due to team needs in the top 10.

He has sideline-to-sideline speed and the ability to finish his pursuits with violent takedowns. After recording just 30 tackles during his freshman season, he obliterated that number the past two campaigns. Between 2017 and 2018, he tallied 256 total tackles with 25.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

"White is one of the most electric players in college football," Miller wrote. "The former standout high school running back now uses his speed and agility to track down offensive players. ... There is some Myles Jack to his game, but White is potentially more aggressive and physical."

White was the only junior linebacker named an AP All-American first-teamer and captured the Dick Butkus Award given to the country's most outstanding linebacker.

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

The fact multiple edge-rushers are mocked ahead of Burns says much more about this class' strength at the position than it does the 20-year-old's ability.

The 6'5", 230-pounder has the athleticism to explode off the corner, chase down ball-carriers or drop back in coverage. But he's at his absolute best getting after the quarterback, which he did plenty of over the past three seasons as a Seminole. His tenure in Tallahassee included 38.5 tackles for loss and 23 sacks in 33 games.

"A versatile edge defender, Burns has experience on both sides, as well as with his hand in the dirt or in coverage," ESPN.com's Todd McShay wrote. "He has flashed outstanding snap awareness and is quick off the edge when rushing the passer, but he still needs to develop a full toolbox of pass-rush moves."

Burns' frame could use more bulk, and his lack of polish could force him to start his NFL career as a pass-rush specialist. But his physical gifts could allow him to shine—and climb up draft boards—on the predraft workout circuit.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Butler's rise with the Cyclones can only be described as meteoric. A 2-star prospect who didn't make 247Sports' top 2,000 in 2015 is now exiting Ames early as a possible first-rounder.

"I thought his offseason was maybe as good as anybody in our football program," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said in November. "So it was really fun to watch that maturity. He's really done that all three years since I've been here, gotten better every year and really has put himself in a great position to be a phenomenal player."

Butler's combination of size (6'6", 225 pounds), strength and speed helped him become one of college football's better highlight suppliers. His average catch this past season went for 22.0 yards, good for third in the FBS.

While he could be more consistent, the growth potential is enormous. His ascension at Iowa State hammers that point home. After barely being involved as a redshirt freshman in 2016, Butler snagged 41 catches for 697 yards and seven scores in 2017, then upped the ante with 60 grabs for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018.

