Browns Rumors: Freddie Kitchens Receiving 'Strong Consideration' for HC Job

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns have denied requests from other teams to interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. There has been outside interest in Kitchens, who took over Cleveland’s offense in October, said the person who spoke Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not commenting during their coaching search other than to confirm completed interviews. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
David Richard/Associated Press

After making a good impression during his two months as the team's offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens could be moving closer to taking over as head coach of the Cleveland Browns

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, while the Browns are still going over their options, Kitchens is receiving "strong consideration" from the team. As recently as Monday night, Cleveland was calling people who have worked with him. 

                   

