Browns Rumors: Freddie Kitchens Receiving 'Strong Consideration' for HC Job

After making a good impression during his two months as the team's offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens could be moving closer to taking over as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, while the Browns are still going over their options, Kitchens is receiving "strong consideration" from the team. As recently as Monday night, Cleveland was calling people who have worked with him.

