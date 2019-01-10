The 2019 NFL Draft's Answer to Every Team's Biggest Problem

0 of 32

We're still more than three months out from the 2019 NFL draft, but teams have already identified many of the players they wish to target. Franchises ideally address their biggest weaknesses in the draft, and they certainly know what their weaknesses are heading into the offseason.

With this in mind, we're going to examine each NFL team's most glaring roster hole—the one that would most hinder success in 2019—along with a draft prospect who could help fill it early in the draft.

We'll base our choices on factors like 2018 team performance, projected free-agent losses (not additions), schemes and prospect potential. We'll make realistic pairings based on draft position—the New Orleans Saints aren't getting Nick Bosa in the second round—but there will be some prospect overlap between teams in similar draft ranges.