The 2019 NFL Draft's Answer to Every Team's Biggest ProblemJanuary 10, 2019
The 2019 NFL Draft's Answer to Every Team's Biggest Problem
We're still more than three months out from the 2019 NFL draft, but teams have already identified many of the players they wish to target. Franchises ideally address their biggest weaknesses in the draft, and they certainly know what their weaknesses are heading into the offseason.
With this in mind, we're going to examine each NFL team's most glaring roster hole—the one that would most hinder success in 2019—along with a draft prospect who could help fill it early in the draft.
We'll base our choices on factors like 2018 team performance, projected free-agent losses (not additions), schemes and prospect potential. We'll make realistic pairings based on draft position—the New Orleans Saints aren't getting Nick Bosa in the second round—but there will be some prospect overlap between teams in similar draft ranges.
Arizona Cardinals: Offensive Tackle
The Pick: Jonah Williams, Alabama
Let's be clear: The Arizona Cardinals are not taking an offensive tackle first overall. If they stay put at No. 1, they'll likely draft a defensive star like Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams. However, there's a very real chance a team will want to move up for a quarterback. If so, the Cardinals must grab an offensive lineman at their new slot.
Arizona's line was terrible in 2018—ranked dead last by Pro Football Focus—and while left tackle D.J. Humphries was serviceable, none of his 2019 salary is guaranteed. Even if the Cardinals keep Humphries, they should scoop up an elite left tackle prospect like Alabama's Jonah Williams.
The next couple of years are going to be all about developing quarterback Josh Rosen. The UCLA product was sacked 45 times in less than 14 full games, and if the protection around him doesn't improve, he's unlikely to ever become a franchise signal-caller.
Atlanta Falcons: Edge-Rusher
The Pick: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
You're going to see edge-rusher crop up a lot on our list. There's a reason for that. Top-tier sack artists are hard to find, and they almost never hit the open market. For most teams, it's draft or bust.
On the surface, it may not seem like the Atlanta Falcons need to add a pass-rusher. They have 2016 All-Pro Vic Beasley and 2017 first-round pick Takkarist McKinley. However, Beasley hasn't been the same player since that standout season, and the Falcons may cut him rather than pay his $12.8 million 2019 salary.
If they do part with Beasley, the Falcons should grab the best pass-rusher available at No. 14. Clemson star Clelin Ferrell would be ideal, and he just might fall to the 14th pick. Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller has Ferrell ranked as his 11th-best prospect, and if a couple of quarterbacks sneak into the top 10, Atlanta could luck out.
Baltimore Ravens: Wide Receiver
The Pick: D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi
The Baltimore Ravens do not have many weaknesses. What they lack, however, is a go-to wide receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Players like John Brown and Michael Crabtree are good, but they're not the kind of player Jackson can lean on heavily in the clutch.
This is where Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf comes in. He's a tall, rangy wideout (6'4", 230 lbs) with legitimate No. 1 potential. He is the type of receiver who can grow alongside Jackson much like A.J. Green once did with Andy Dalton and the rival Cincinnati Bengals.
Metcalf is the third receiver on Miller's draft board, and if teams view him the same way, he should be available when Baltimore picks at No. 22.
Buffalo Bills: Wide Receiver
The Pick: N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
The Buffalo Bills' situation is similar to that of Baltimore. The Bills have a second-year quarterback in Josh Allen who is more reliable as a runner than passer right now but can grow as a signal-caller with the right talent around him.
Armed with the ninth overall pick, Buffalo can likely have its pick of wide receivers in the draft, which is why Arizona State's N'Keal Harry makes sense. He's big (6'4", 213 lbs), physical, fast and can make plays after the catch.
Harry has the speed to be a downfield streaker for Allen, but he also has the hands and catch radius to be a security blanket on short and intermediate routes. This would be a dual blessing, as Allen has plenty of arm strength but still lacks accuracy and touch on his shorter throws. Simply put, Harry can make Allen a better pro passer.
Carolina Panthers: Safety
The Pick: Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Whether or not the Carolina Panthers re-sign Eric Reid in the offseason, they're going to need safety help. This was one of the biggest areas of weakness on Carolina's defense in 2018. Carolina has a strong front seven and some quality cornerbacks, but the back end of the defense has been suspect for a while.
Enter Alabama safety Deionte Thompson. While he had some bad moments in the College Football Playoff title game, he still projects as the top safety in the draft. He's fast, has good coverage skills and is a sound tackler. If he does indeed enter the draft, Carolina should gobble him up at No. 16. Of course, Thompson has hinted that he may return.
"For the players coming back, we got to execute," Thompson said, per Terrin Waack of the Tuscaloosa News. "We got to get back to the drawing board and fight."
If Thompson returns to Alabama, Washington's Taylor Rapp could be the target.
Chicago Bears: Cornerback
The Pick: Kris Boyd, Texas
The Chicago Bears don't have many glaring holes, which is good considering they don't have a draft selection until Round 3. They could use depth in the secondary, though, and perhaps a starting slot cornerback if Bryce Callahan leaves in free agency.
Chicago traded away its first-round pick to acquire Khalil Mack and its second-rounder to move up and grab Anthony Miller. Therefore, getting a top corner isn't going to happen. However, Chicago should be able to grab a guy like Texas' Kris Boyd at the back end of Day 2.
Boyd may require some polish before he's ready to be an NFL starter, but he's a physical, aggressive defender who would fit right in with Chicago's defense.
Cincinnati Bengals: Linebacker
The Pick: Devin White, LSU
The Cincinnati Bengals defense was a joke in 2018. It allowed a nearly historic 413.6 yards per game. While injuries played a part, so too did a general lack of talent in the middle of the defense.
Vontaze Burfict, once the centerpiece of the front seven, was a liability. Ball-carriers who got to the second level often went much further, and Cincinnati's linebackers struggled to cover the middle of the field. The Bengals desperately need a new quarterback of the defense, and this is where LSU's Devin White enters the picture.
White is exactly the kind of sideline-to-sideline defender Cincinnati needs to restore its defense to respectability. He is one of the best off-ball linebackers in the entire draft, and he'd be a perfect choice at No. 11.
Cleveland Browns: Offensive Tackle
The Pick: Greg Little, Mississippi
The Cleveland Browns have their quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Now, they need a franchise left tackle to protect him because Joe Thomas isn't coming out of retirement to save the day. While Cleveland's line did improve throughout 2018—it was ranked second by Pro Football Focus—Cleveland could still use a left tackle.
Greg Robinson was serviceable, but he was inconsistent. He is also scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason. The Browns could re-sign him, but there's no guarantee that they will or that they even want to.
Adding an offensive tackle like Mississippi's Greg Little with the 17th overall pick would go a long way toward solidifying the Browns offensive line for the foreseeable future. Adding him would ensure that the Browns have one of the top blocking units heading into 2019.
Dallas Cowboys: Tight End
The Pick: Kaden Smith, Stanford
When the Dallas Cowboys lost tight end Jason Witten to retirement, they lost a huge part of their offense. While Geoff Swaim hasn't been terrible, he hasn't been the reliable go-target Dak Prescott needs at the position.
Dallas, who traded away its first-rounder for Amari Cooper, should try to get a pass-catching tight end like Stanford's Kaden Smith in the second round. The 6'5", 259-pound pass-catcher could create mismatches for the Dallas offense while also offering Prescott the kind of dependable underneath target Witten once was.
The No. 3 tight end on Miller's draft board, Smith may be available at the bottom of the second round, but the Cowboys could also move up a few spots to secure him.
Denver Broncos: Wide Receiver
The Pick: N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
The Denver Broncos have their franchise running back in Phillip Lindsay. They still have a strong defense headlined by elite pass-rusher Von Miller. The biggest problem for the Broncos in 2018 was an inconsistent passing game.
Depending on how new head coach Vic Fangio feels about Case Keenum, quarterback may be an option at 10th overall. If the Broncos decide to stick with Keenum for another season, however, they should take a wide receiver. The Broncos traded away Demaryius Thomas this season, have Emmanuel Sanders coming off a season-ending injury and have only seen flashes from 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton.
Denver should scoop up a wideout with legitimate No. 1 NFL receiver potential. Arizona State's Harry would fit the bill.
Detroit Lions: Edge-Rusher
The Pick: Brian Burns, Florida State
The Detroit Lions produced 43 sacks in 2018, but most of their success came via creative blitz packages. Detroit's only top-tier edge-rusher is Ezekiel Ansah, and there's a good chance he enters free agency this year.
Ansah played the 2018 season on the franchise tag and had a disappointing four-sack campaign that ended with him on injured reserve.
If the Lions decide to move, it's imperative they grab a pass-rusher in the draft. Fortunately, they are in prime position at pick No. 8 to do just that. Florida State's Brian Burns, who had 10.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss in 2018, would give Detroit an elite pressure presence off the edge. He's a little light to play end in Detroit's 4-3 base defense right now, but his ceiling as a pass-rusher is too good to pass up.
Green Bay Packers: Edge-Rusher
The Pick: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
Like the NFC North-rival Lions, the Green Bay Packers could use an upgrade in the old pass-rushing department. Green Bay produced 44 sacks, but this was largely due to Mike Pettine's blitzing schemes. The Packers do appear to have one consistent pass-rusher in Kyler Fackrell (10.5 sacks), but that's about it.
Unfortunately, Clay Matthews is no longer a high-end pass-rusher. He'll also be a free agent in a couple months.
This is why the Packers should grab an edge-rusher at No. 12. If the Lions don't pull the trigger on Burns, he could be the pick. He is a more natural fit for Mike Pettine's 3-4 base defense. Of course, this is all the more reason for Detroit to grab him, and the Packers should feel good about being able to scoop up Ferrell instead.
Houston Texans: Offensive Tackle
The Pick: Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
The Houston Texans have a major need at offensive tackle. The line as a whole was a liability in 2018—Pro Football Focus ranked it 23rd overall—and it was particularly poor in pass protection. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked a whopping 62 times.
The Texans need to target an offensive tackle early in the draft. Depending on how the early first round unfolds, West Virginia's Yodny Cajuste should fit the bill.
Cajuste has all the physical tools to be an upper-tier tackle at the pro level. He is likely to be the second or third tackle off the board, and that places him within range of Houston's 23rd overall selection—unless there is an early run at the position.
Adding a tackle like Cajuste would help Watson take another positive step in his third season.
Indianapolis Colts: Wide Receiver
The Pick: D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has had a remarkable comeback season in 2018. He's done so without a lot of talent at wide receiver outside of T.Y. Hilton. Tight end Eric Ebron has essentially filled in as the No. 2 receiver, and while that has worked, the Colts can do better.
Grabbing a wideout like Mississippi's Metcalf would give Luck two top-tier receiver options and would make the Colts passing attack incredibly hard to defend. With Indianapolis' running game commanding plenty of attention, the trio of Hilton, Ebron and Metcalf would be a matchup nightmare.
We still don't know exactly where the Colts will pick in the first round, as they're still in the playoffs. However, the wealth of defensive talent at the top of the draft could leave just two or three receivers going in the first round, and that should put Metcalf in play for Indianapolis.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Quarterback
The Pick: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
The Blake Bortles experiment hasn't worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Bortles is still on the books for $21 million next season ($16.5 million dead cap if cut), it's time for Jacksonville to look elsewhere for its franchise quarterback.
Armed with the seventh overall pick, the Jaguars should draft one. Considering no team picking in front of Jacksonville desperately needs a quarterback (though Giants fans might disagree), the Jaguars may only have to move up a couple spots to have their pick of signal-caller.
Right now, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins projects as the top quarterback in the draft. He finished the year with 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, and he has the size (6'3", 220 lbs) and physical tools teams want at the pro level.
Jacksonville is a good quarterback away from returning to title contention, and Haskins has the potential to be that quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback
The Pick: Byron Murphy, Washington
The biggest problem for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 was defense. That's no surprise. Given that the Chiefs have been hard to keep pace with on the scoreboard, the problem that most needs addressed is pass defense.
Kansas City allowed an average of 273.4 yards passing per game in the regular season, second-most in the NFL.
This is why it's important the Chiefs target a cornerback early in the draft. LSU's Greedy Williams is trending as the top corner in the draft—he's No. 1 on Miller's board—and he's unlikely to fall to the bottom of Round 1.
Washington's Byron Murphy, however, may be there when the Chiefs pick, and he has legitimate NFL No. 1 corner potential. He's the kind of talent that could spark a defensive turnaround in Kansas City and be looked back upon as one of the steals of the draft.
Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive Tackle
The Pick: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
The Los Angeles Chargers have a top-tier pass-rushing duo in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. They have a strong secondary headlined by safety Derwin James. What the Chargers don't have defensively is a game-changing interior defensive lineman. Brandon Mebane has been better than average, but he's also set to become a free agent.
Grabbing former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons would fix this problem. He is a big (6'3", 301 lbs) interior defender with the athleticism to create pressure up the middle and to chase ball-carriers in the backfield.
Putting Simmons in between Ingram and Bosa would create a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators. Getting protection help on the edges is difficult enough without a guy like Simmons collapsing the middle of the line.
Los Angeles Rams: Linebacker
The Pick: Devin Bush, Michigan
The Los Angeles Rams have some big names on defense, but this doesn't mean their defense is a great unit. Defense—in particular, run defense—is the biggest problem with the team. Los Angeles allowed an average of 122.3 yards rushing per game (23rd in the NFL) during the regular season.
This is why the Rams should target a run-stuffing linebacker like Michigan's Devin Bush in the first round.
Bush is a bit undersized (5'11", 220 lbs), but the Rams have experience using a similar player in Mark Barron. Like Barron, Bush can use his quickness and field vision to flow to the football and bring down ball-carriers before they actually get to the second level. He would immediately upgrade L.A.'s run defense.
Miami Dolphins: Wide Receiver
The Pick: Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
The Miami Dolphins are going to have a new head coach in 2019. That coach may also decide he wants to move on from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If Tannehill stays, though, Miami must get him a legitimate No. 1 receiver.
One of Tannehill's problems is that while he can get the ball out to open receivers streaking downfield, he can struggle throwing into tighter spaces. This is where 6'6" Iowa State product Hakeem Butler enters the equation.
Butler has an elite catch radius, and he also has the quickness and athleticism to be more than just a big-bodied possession receiver. He can have a Kenny Golladay-like effect on Miami's offense and give Tannehill the kind of top target he's never had in the NFL.
Minnesota Vikings: Offensive Tackle
The Pick: Greg Little, Mississippi
Some Minnesota Vikings fans are likely to tell you that the team needs a new quarterback. With Kirk Cousins' contract fully guaranteed, that isn't going to happen in 2019. Minnesota essentially has no choice but to roll with him and to give him as much support as possible.
This is why drafting an offensive tackle like Mississippi's Little in the first round makes almost too much sense.
As a whole, the Vikings line has been a major problem—it was ranked 29th overall by Pro Football Focus. Riley Reiff was a serviceable left tackle, but the Vikings can save more than $5 million next season—and much, much more over the next three—by cutting him. Rookie second-round pick Brian O'Neill was less impressive.
If Minnesota can grab Little at No. 18, it can then let competition sort out the tackle spots.
New England Patriots: Edge-Rusher
The Pick: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers emerged as a quality pass-rusher in 2018, but he's also set to become a free agent. This leaves the Patriots with a big problem because they don't exactly have a lock-down secondary. Creating pressure is critical for their defense to have success.
This is why New England should target an edge-rusher like Mississippi State's Montez Sweat at the bottom of Round 1.
Sweat, who had 11.5 sacks in 2018, is explosive off the edge and can beat linemen with both speed and power. At 6'6", he has the kind of length the Patriots like along their defensive line (Flowers is 6'4"), and he would be a quality fit for New England's 4-3 base front.
New Orleans Saints: Tight End
The Pick: Kaden Smith, Stanford
The New Orleans Saints have one dynamic offense. They have an All-Pro receiver in Michael Thomas, a Pro Bowl running back in Alvin Kamara and, of course, a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees.
What the Saints don't have is an elite pass-catching tight end. They have a good tight end in Benjamin Watson, but he announced he'll be retiring in the offseason. The Saints can get his replacement and a top-notch receiving weapon by going after a guy like Stanford's Smith in the second round—New Orleans traded away its first-round pick to move up and draft Marcus Davenport last year.
Adding Smith would give Brees another weapon in the passing game and be a fine complement to Thomas. He could also be a security blanket for Brees' successor whenever that time finally comes.
New York Giants: Offensive Tackle
The Pick: Jonah Williams, Alabama
Quarterback Eli Manning played well enough down the stretch that he should hang onto the New York Giants' starting job for at least another year. Therefore, the Giants should focus on upgrading the team's real problem, the offensive line.
Manning isn't the most mobile quarterback, so at least some of the 47 sacks he took in 2018 can be attributed to his inability to avoid the rush. Still, New York's pass blocking was horrendous more often than not, and the team never found a legitimate answer at right tackle.
While Alabama's Williams has all the tools to be an NFL left tackle, there is no reason for the Giants not to scoop him up at No. 6 and let him and Nate Solder battle for the starting job on that side. The loser can transition to the right side, and Manning will suddenly have the sort of bookend tackles he's needed for several seasons now.
New York Jets: Edge-Rusher
The Pick: Josh Allen, Kentucky
Like many teams in the NFL, the New York Jets lack an elite edge-rusher. This is why they should go after Kentucky sack-artist Josh Allen with the third overall pick—assuming Bosa is already off the board.
Allen, who racked up 17.0 sacks in 2018, has been a rising prospect all season. He would instantly give the Jets the kind of nimble, powerful pass-rusher needed to pressure Tom Brady and to chase down Buffalo's Josh Allen in divisional games.
Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would also be a tremendous pick at No. 3, but there is a bigger need on the edge in New York's current 3-4 base defense. The need here could change if the Jets' next defensive coordinator decides to switch schemes, though.
Oakland Raiders: Pass-Rusher
The Pick: Quinnen Williams, Alabama
If the Jets pass on Williams at No. 3, the Oakland Raiders should jump all over him at No. 4. The biggest problem for Oakland in 2018 was the lack of a pass rush. The Raiders need guys who can create pressure, regardless of position.
Williams, who had 8.0 sacks this past season, can bring pressure from the interior, much like Rams defensive star Aaron Donald. While it isn't fair to set Donald-like expectations for Williams, he can have a similar impact on the Raiders' defensive front.
The Raiders can instantly improve their defense by grabbing Williams. They're also armed with three first-round picks and can grab an edge guy later in the round.
Philadlephia Eagles: Cornerback
The Pick: Deandre Baker, Georgia
Right now, it might seem like the biggest problem the Philadelphia Eagles have is a backup quarterback in Nick Foles they cannot afford to keep in 2019 and can't seem to afford to let go. However, as Carson Wentz gets closer to 100 percent, the quarterback position should be less of a question, and the focus has to go to the defense.
Pass defense was a major problem for the Eagles in 2018. Philadelphia allowed an average of 269.2 yards per game through the air (30th), and while injuries were part of the issue, the defense could use another starting-caliber cornerback.
Georgia's Deandre Baker is exactly that. While he isn't the biggest corner in the draft (5'11", 185 lbs), Baker is physical and aggressive and has excellent ball skills. He also has experience playing both outside and in the slot, which would do wonders for Philadelphia's overall secondary depth.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Cornerback
The Pick: Byron Murphy, Washington
Like the in-state Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers could use help at the cornerback position. Their pass defense wasn't terrible overall—it ranked 10th, allowing 231.1 yards passing per game—but when the pass rush failed to pressure the quarterback, it was often too easy for opposing offenses to attack downfield.
Grabbing a corner like Washington's Murphy with the 20th overall pick would be a brilliant move.
Murphy is exactly the kind of physical pass defender and willing tackler the Steelers want on the boundary. He would immediately partner with Joe Haden to give the Steelers a quality starting duo.
San Francisco 49ers: Edge-Rusher
The Pick: Nick Bosa, Ohio State
The San Francisco 49ers have themselves a franchise quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. They have a franchise pass-catcher in George Kittle and a terrific, albeit aging, No. 1 cornerback in Richard Sherman. The 49ers' biggest problem is that they don't have an elite pass rush.
DeForest Buckner (12.0 sacks in 2018) is a high-level player on the interior line. San Francisco lacks a speed-rusher off the edge, though, and that is why adding Ohio State's Nick Bosa at the top of the draft would be a brilliant move.
Bosa is a candidate to go No. 1 overall, but if a team moves up to grab a quarterback, he could be there at No. 2 for the taking. If so, San Francisco shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger. Putting Bosa next to Buckner would give San Francisco the kind of elite pass rush that would haunt the NFC West for the next several years.
Seattle Seahawks: Tight End
The Pick: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
The Seattle Seahawks didn't exactly struggle to move the ball through the air in 2018. They finished ranked just 27th (193.3), but that has more to do with fielding the league's top-ranked rushing attack (160.0 yards per game) than a lack of receiving talent.
Still, Russell Wilson didn't have the dominant red-zone target he did back when tight end Jimmy Graham was on the roster. Nick Vannett finished with just 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Will Dissly (156 yards) showed promise in his four games before injury, but he isn't a game-breaker. This is why adding a dynamic pass-catching tight end like Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. makes a ton of sense at 21st overall.
"He's big like a tight end but he has skills like a receiver," Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson said, via TribLive.com. "He's fast. He runs precise routes."
Smith would be a red-zone weapon while also helping to stretch the field and move the chains between the 20s.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cornerback
The Pick: Greedy Williams, LSU
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' biggest problem in 2018 was pass defense. Tampa allowed an average of 259.4 yards passing per game, and there is a dire need for a legitimate No. 1 cornerback. Expect this to be a priority for incoming head coach Bruce Arians.
With the fifth overall pick, the Buccaneers should be able to grab whichever cornerback it fancies in the draft. LSU's Greedy Williams, Miller's top-ranked cornerback, would make a ton of sense.
Williams has the size (6'3", 184 lbs) and the quickness to be a No. 1 corner right out of the gate. While Williams isn't the most physical corner in the draft, he has the ball skills and the instincts to be the kind of ball hawk Vernon Hargreaves was supposed to become.
Tennessee Titans: Wide Receiver
The Pick: D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi
The Tennessee Titans didn't have the most explosive passing offense in 2018. In fact, it averaged just 185.9 yards per game, fourth-fewest in the league. However, this had a lot to do with Marcus Mariota's string of injuries and the lack of a No. 2 receiver.
Mariota basically had Corey Davis to throw to and little else. This is why scooping up a receiver like Mississippi's Metcalf would make a ton of sense.
Not only would another top-end receiver give Mariota an additional downfield target, but it would also make it more difficult to double Davis on every play. Davis has shown the ability to dominate one-on-one coverage at times, and he'll be able to do so more often with a guy like Metcalf on the roster.
Washington Redskins: Quarterback
The Pick: Drew Lock, Missouri
The Washington Redskins cannot possibly feel confident about the future of their quarterback position. There's no guarantee Alex Smith will be returning at the start of the season after the severe leg break he suffered in 2018. There's not even a guarantee that he'll be able to again play at a high level. Colt McCoy, who suffered his own leg fracture this past season, is not a long-term answer.
This is why quarterback is the biggest problem for the Redskins right now. With a solid signal-caller under center, they're likely a playoff team. Adding a quarterback with the 15th overall pick would solve that problem, and Missouri's Drew Lock looks like a terrific answer.
Lock, who finished with 3,498 yards passing and 28 touchdowns, has all the physical tools teams look for in modern NFL quarterback. He has the size (6'4", 225 lbs), arm talent and athleticism to be a Kirk Cousins-type quarterback but with more upside.