Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

The Washington Capitals (25-12-4) will go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they host a team they have surprisingly struggled against lately in the Philadelphia Flyers (15-21-6) as large home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Capitals have lost three of the past four meetings with the Flyers, who will be playing the second game of a back-to-back situation and trying to end a season-high seven-game losing streak.

NHL betting line: The Capitals opened as -200 favorites (wager $200 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.1-1.4, Capitals (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Flyers can pay on the NHL lines

It might be hard to find a good reason to back Philadelphia in this spot except for the fact that the team must end its skid at some point. So why not against the defending Stanley Cup champions?

For whatever reason, Washington has been outscored 11-9 in the previous four games of this series, including a 6-3 defeat on March 18 of last year. The Flyers also have as good of a chance to win on the road where they are 8-11-3 compared to 7-10-3 at home.

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL lines

The defending Stanley Cup champions ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 3-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings, improving to 6-3-1 in their last 10. Washington got third-period goals from Travis Boyd and Michal Kempny to overcome a 2-1 deficit after Tom Wilson scored the first of the game

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby also ended a personal two-game skid by stopping 23 of 25 shots, as he had surrendered 11 goals in his previous two starts combined. Scoring has not been an issue for this team recently, tallying two goals or more in seven of the last eight games.

Smart betting pick

Even though Philadelphia has won three of the previous four games in the series overall, Washington has gone 6-2 in the last eight between the teams at home. In fact, four of the past five meetings won by the Capitals at Capital One Arena have been decided by two goals or more.

With the Flyers losing four of their last five in the second game of a back-to-back, all by four goals or more, taking the home team to win on the puckline is the smartest pick at online sports betting sites here.

NHL betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

The total has gone under in six of Philadelphia's last seven games on the road.

Washington is 17-6 in its last 23 games.

