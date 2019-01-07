Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies to Hold Face-to-Face Meeting with Star Outfielder

G Fiume/Getty Images

A contingent from the Philadelphia Phillies will fly to Las Vegas on Saturday to meet with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Phillies owner John Middleton will be among those making the trip.

This will be the first in-person meeting between Harper and Philadelphia. General manager Matt Klentak met with Harper's agent, Scott Boras, at the winter meetings but didn't speak directly with the six-time All-Star.

