Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies to Hold Face-to-Face Meeting with Star Outfielder

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs in from the outfield during the game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on September 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

A contingent from the Philadelphia Phillies will fly to Las Vegas on Saturday to meet with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Phillies owner John Middleton will be among those making the trip.

This will be the first in-person meeting between Harper and Philadelphia. General manager Matt Klentak met with Harper's agent, Scott Boras, at the winter meetings but didn't speak directly with the six-time All-Star.

                                               

