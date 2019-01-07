Terrell Suggs on Future: 'I Would Love to Be a Raven for Life'

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs acknowledged he may have played his last down for the only franchise he's ever known but is holding out hope to return in 2019.

"It may be. I hope not. I would love to be a Raven for life," Suggs told reporters following Sunday's Wild Card Round loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I'm healthy, and I still feel like I have some juice in the tank. I would love to be a Raven for life. We'll have to see what happens. It's a long time between here and March. So, we're just going to enjoy it and hope we can work it out. If not, I'll be lining up for somebody next year."

Suggs, 36, has played all 16 of his NFL seasons in Baltimore. He's the franchise's all-time leader in sacks with 132.5, which is tied for 13th in league history.

A longtime building block of the Ravens defense, Suggs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He said he will play in 2019, regardless of whether it's in Baltimore or elsewhere.

"It's pretty much out of my hands. Like I said, I would like to be a Raven for life," Suggs said. "It might not happen that way. Unfortunately, we've had to see some Raven guys line up in other uniforms. I hope that's not my case. If it is, so be it. I chose nothing. I'm a football player. I was born, and this is what I am. Like I said, I plan on lining up in 2019. So, hopefully it's in the black and purple."

Suggs recorded 34 tackles and seven sacks while appearing in all 16 games for a second straight season. He was on the field for 71.9 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps, per Football Outsiders, second among linebackers behind C.J. Mosley.

It's unclear why the Ravens wouldn't want to bring Suggs back. Though he's showed signs of aging, there's still room for him on the roster as a threat off the edge on pass-rushing downs. The Ravens had one of the NFL's best defenses this season, and Suggs was a net-positive impact player.

Barring some financial discord, there's no real reason for Suggs to play his 17th NFL season elsewhere.