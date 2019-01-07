Alabama-Clemson IV, NBA Showdowns, and More to Watch This Week

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama (14-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (14-0): Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s Alabama-Clemson IV, as the two programs meet in the CFP for the fourth consecutive season and the third time with the national championship on the line. The Crimson Tide (-5.5) and Tigers split their first two title-game matchups, and Alabama won their Sugar Bowl semifinal last season. Both teams handily won their semifinals this season to advance to tonight. Each team features a dominant defensive line, but the focus will be on the quarterbacks. Freshman Trevor Lawrence leads Clemson while Tua Tagovailoa, who won the national championship as a freshman last season, headlines the Tide’s attack.

ESPN will feature another megacast of the game, with each of its channels showing a different broadcast of the game, from film room to homer announcers to skycams. Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne will perform at halftime.

Complete guide to the CFP National Championship Game | GameCenter

Watch This: NBA League Pass on B/R Live

This week features a great lineup of NBA League Pass games, led off by some excellent matchups tonight. The first-place Nuggets play scorching-hot James Harden and the Houston Rockets (watch here), while the Lakers travel to Dallas to take on Luka, Dirk, and the Mavs (watch here).

Some other top NBA League Pass games on B/R Live this week include:

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Wednesday, 8 p.m.)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets (Thursday, 9 p.m.) - The Nuggets play in Houston, Miami, and Denver in the span of four days, so they'll really be tested this week to stay atop the West standings.



3 More Things To Watch This Week

1. Top-25 matchups in college basketball

Two ranked matchups on Tuesday highlight the first full week of conference play in college basketball.

No. 23 Oklahoma at No. 11 Texas Tech (9 p.m., ESPNNews): The Red Raiders are a perfect 2-0 in the Big 12 early on and host the Sooners, whose only loss this season came to Kansas. Texas Tech is one of the best defensive teams in the nation, allowing only 52.8 points per game.

No. 15 North Carolina at No. 18 NC State (9 p.m., ESPN): Both of these teams played serious nonconference schedules. The Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga but lost to Texas, Michigan, and Kentucky. The Wolfpack’s only loss came at Wisconsin, and it also has a big win over Auburn. Both teams won their ACC openers over the weekend.

2. Top English Clubs Collide

Tottenham and Chelsea clash on Tuesday afternoon (3 p.m., ESPN+) in the first leg of the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, a domestic cup tournament in England.

In the other semifinal, Manchester City hosts third-division club Burton Albion on Wednesday afternoon (2:45 p.m., ESPN+) After the first legs this week, both return legs – at Chelsea and at Burton – are set for Tuesday, Jan. 22.

3. Fire on Ice



The midpoint of the NHL season has arrived, and every team is looking up (way up) at the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have 66 points, 10 more than the next highest in the league. The Lightning play twice this week, and there are a handful of great matchups among the teams chasing them.

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs (Monday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., NHL.TV)

Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames (Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (Thursday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning (Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast)

Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild (Thursday, 8 p.m., NBCSN)

Full NHL standings

Quick Catch Up

1. THIS CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears 16-15 on Sunday night after Bears’ kicker Cody Parkey’s field-goal attempt in the final seconds clanged off the upright and the crossbar.

2. ZION 360

There’s really not much else to say, just watch:

3. Hilton Magic

Iowa State dominated No. 5 Kansas 77-60 on Saturday, a large early statement from the Cyclones to the rest of the Big 12. The magic in Hilton Coliseum lives on.

4. A Rivers runs through Baltimore

Los Angeles Chargers MVP-candidate quarterback Philip Rivers avenged his team’s worst offensive performance of the regular season in the Chargers’ win over Baltimore on Sunday. Next up for Rivers: Tom Brady and the Patriots.