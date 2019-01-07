2019 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions After Wild Card Round

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

With Wild Card Weekend over, more teams advance to the postseason fray and the chaotic period known as free agency inches closer.

Some of those freshly eliminated wild-card teams have serious decisions to make when it comes to key free agents. A team like the Houston Texans, which went down at the hands of AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts 21-7, have several big names set to hit the open market.

As a whole, the impending free-agent class is impressive thanks to major names like DeMarcus Lawrence, Ndamukong Suh and others poised to enter the market.

But a few guys, in particular, are stealing the spotlight thanks to rumblings from the rumor mill.

Darren Sproles

It doesn't sound like fans have seen the last of Darren Sproles just yet.

Sproles, who entered the NFL all the way back in 2005 via the fourth round with the then-San Diego Chargers, just played in his first playoff game.

And it sounds like the first taste could have him hungry for more:

In the Philadelphia Eagles' 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears on the road, Sproles carried the ball 13 times for 21 yards and caught two passes. And indeed, since his return in early December, Sproles helped the Eagles to a 4-1 mark down the stretch, taking a handful of carries and catches in almost every game.

Still averaging north of four yards per carry this year, Sproles doesn't seem to suffer the ill effect of age as most running backs do considering he's 35 years old. Granted, he hasn't appeared in more than six games in a season since 2016, but a low asking price should mean teams keep coming back to him if he wants to continue his career.

Given the way Sproles received priority over guys like Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood during the playoff game, it is hard to imagine he goes anywhere else this offseason. The Eagles have a good thing going with the way they have insurance policies in the backfield, not to mention the way it keeps everyone fresh.

If Sproles is playing in 2019, it is safe to presume he will be back in Philadelphia.

Prediction: Sproles re-signs with the Eagles

Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu is one of the recognizable faces the Texans would like to keep around this offseason.

Of course, the other is Jadeveon Clowney.

While Clowney may take priority, the Texans would be wise to find a way to keep Mathieu as well, which seems to be the goal:

Mathieu took a major risk last offseason on a one-year deal with the Texans, aiming to show he can stay healthy and productive after refusing to restructure his deal with Arizona, getting cut in the process.

Mathieu played like his usual self, logging 16 games with 89 total tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

For his part, Mathieu has been open about wanting to return to the Texans, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle: "I really want to be here. I love this team, love the locker room, love the coaching staff. Hopefully, the business side will take care of itself. I definitely want to be here."

Fittingly, Mathieu's biggest trait on the field might be the reason he sticks in Houston—versatility. He can play all over the field while acting as a leader in the locker room to boot.

His willingness to bet on himself by only making $7 million in 2018 might be a sign he's willing to work out a reasonable number with the Texans so he can stay in town.

If Mathieu slips to market, he's looking at massive offers for a 26-year-old defensive back who has plenty of good years in front of him. But the Texans remain in win-now mode, got a lot of wins a year ago around this time in free agency and have tags to use if necessary, so it is hard to see either party letting the Honey Badger slip to the open market.

Prediction: Mathieu re-signs with the Texans

Earl Thomas

Those teams that miss on Mathieu won't come away too disappointed—Earl Thomas leads a stacked free-agent class of safeties.

Thomas had the ugly, public falling out with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 before going down for the season with an injury, appearing in just four games. But that and the fact he's turning 30 years old in May won't stop him from landing a massive contract on the open market.

And while those Seahawks wound up better than expected, the damage to the relationship figures to be irreparable. Seattle also has to worry about paying up to keep other core pieces like K.J. Wright and Frank Clark, not to mention a Russell Wilson extension floating in the background.

All this means a team like the San Francisco 49ers could come swooping in for a steal. Richard Sherman sure seems to think it could happen.

"Would I love to play with Earl Thomas III? I would love to," Sherman said, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "I would love to have him back in the locker room. But I'm sure he'll have a plethora of opportunities, and I'm sure we're going to throw our hat in the ring."

A Sherman-Thomas reunion would work wonders for a San Francisco defense that coughed up 27.2 points per game last year. Stuck in a rebuild, the 49ers would have plenty of cap space to make the move happen as well, and to top it all off, Thomas would get a shot at the Seahawks twice a year.

While there are plenty of other teams who would love a shot at Thomas, the personal touch on a few different angles here makes this one far too obvious to predict any other way.

Prediction: Thomas signs with the 49ers