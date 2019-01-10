Every MLB Team's Most Promising Young Star Building Block

0 of 30

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Each MLB roster has at least one player who can be identified as an integral piece of the club's long-term plans.

Whether you want to call them cornerstones or franchise building blocks, these are the players that teams have penciled into their spot on the roster for the foreseeable future.

So let's identify these players, shall we?

As we sought out each team's most promising young building block, the following criteria helped narrow the search.

27 or younger: Since we're talking about "young" players, the first step was to establish an age range. We went with everyone 27 or younger on Opening Day (March 28) of this year.

Since we're talking about "young" players, the first step was to establish an age range. We went with everyone 27 or younger on Opening Day (March 28) of this year. 3 years of control: If a player is going to be a building block, it stands to reason that he needs to be under team control for at least a few years, so only players with at least three remaining years of control were considered.

If a player is going to be a building block, it stands to reason that he needs to be under team control for at least a few years, so only players with at least three remaining years of control were considered. MLB experience: Tempting as it was to call Eloy Jimenez (CWS), Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) the building block for their respective teams, let's wait until they make their MLB debuts before we anoint them as franchise cornerstones.

Simple enough, right?

Let's get started.