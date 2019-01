Every MLB Team's Most Promising Young Star Building Block

0 of 30

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Each MLB roster has at least one player who can be identified as an integral piece of the club's long-term plans.

Whether you want to call them cornerstones or franchise building blocks, these are the players that teams have penciled into their spot on the roster for the foreseeable future.

So let's identify these players, shall we?

As we sought out each team's most promising young building block, the following criteria helped narrow the search.