Jimmy Smith Rips 'Fair-Weather' Ravens Fans for Booing Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith had little time for Ravens fans who booed Lamar Jackson during the team's 23-17 Wild Card Round defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said during the game that Smith spoke with some fans from the sideline after they were calling for Joe Flacco to replace Jackson (h/t CBSSports.com's Will Brinson).

"For fact that you're a fair-weather fan that quickly, when things go rough, you turned your back on him," Smith said of that interaction, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "That just got under my skin a little bit. I went to them and told them, 'Yo, you either ride or die, or you get the hell out of here.'"

