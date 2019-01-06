Jimmy Smith Rips 'Fair-Weather' Ravens Fans for Booing Lamar Jackson

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 27: Cornerback Jimmy Smith #22 of the Baltimore Ravens stands on the field during warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith had little time for Ravens fans who booed Lamar Jackson during the team's 23-17 Wild Card Round defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said during the game that Smith spoke with some fans from the sideline after they were calling for Joe Flacco to replace Jackson (h/t CBSSports.com's Will Brinson).

"For fact that you're a fair-weather fan that quickly, when things go rough, you turned your back on him," Smith said of that interaction, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "That just got under my skin a little bit. I went to them and told them, 'Yo, you either ride or die, or you get the hell out of here.'"

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Joe Flacco: Don’t Even Go There, Lamar Did a Great Job

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Joe Flacco: Don’t Even Go There, Lamar Did a Great Job

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Harbaugh Has 'Every Expectation' He'll Return as HC

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Harbaugh Has 'Every Expectation' He'll Return as HC

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Harbaugh: 'Joe Is Going to Have a Market'

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Harbaugh: 'Joe Is Going to Have a Market'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Harbaugh Doesn't Believe There's Uncertainty About His Future as HC

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Harbaugh Doesn't Believe There's Uncertainty About His Future as HC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report