Buccaneers Head Coach Rumors: Georgia's Kirby Smart Targeted by Tampa Bay

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have interest in interviewing Georgia's Kirby Smart for their head coaching vacancy.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Saturday the Bucs are hoping their hire makes a "splash" and that Smart is on their list of candidates.

Smart, 43, has only one year of NFL coaching experience. He was the Miami Dolphins' safeties coach for the 2006 season under Nick Saban.

