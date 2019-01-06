Broncos Reportedly Blocking Gary Kubiak from Interviewing with Other Teams

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos have reportedly blocked former head coach and current senior personnel adviser Gary Kubiak from interviewing for the offensive coordinator position with the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per that report, "Denver plans to keep Kubiak, according to sources, and would like him to work with whomever the Broncos hire as their next head coach, if that hire is open to that arrangement."

Schefter added that "Kubiak would like to stay in Denver anyway, sources said."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.