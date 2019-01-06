Broncos Reportedly Blocking Gary Kubiak from Interviewing with Other Teams

Denver Broncos senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak looks on during drills at the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos have reportedly blocked former head coach and current senior personnel adviser Gary Kubiak from interviewing for the offensive coordinator position with the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per that report, "Denver plans to keep Kubiak, according to sources, and would like him to work with whomever the Broncos hire as their next head coach, if that hire is open to that arrangement."

Schefter added that "Kubiak would like to stay in Denver anyway, sources said."

                        

