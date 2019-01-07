Best Landing Spots for NFL QBs Nick Foles and Joe Flacco Next Season

1 of 7

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

There's a decent chance a number of teams will find themselves playing musical chairs with quarterbacks this offseason, and the Miami Dolphins are likely to participate if they decide to part ways with veteran Ryan Tannehill.

That's exactly what they'll do, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, who reported last month that "the Dolphins are prepared to move on from Tannehill after seven seasons instead of paying him the $19 million he’s owed each of the next two seasons and carrying a $26.6 million cap hit next season."

None of that money is guaranteed.

A recent shakeup probably indicates Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is growing impatient following an 18th consecutive season without a playoff win, so I'd expect Miami to instead look to upgrade with a veteran like Flacco or Foles.

Why it's attractive: The Dolphins don't have to rebuild. They have plenty of talent on offense and several high-quality defensive players on the rise. I suppose Miami is also a fun place to live.

Potential turn-offs: They play in a division that includes the New England Patriots, and even fellow divisional bridesmaids Buffalo and the New York Jets are on the fast track with promising young franchise quarterbacks. They're also projected by Spotrac to enter the offseason with less than $14 million in salary-cap space.

Flacco or Foles?: Eric Bieniemy is a head coaching candidate in Miami, and the current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator would probably install an offense similar to the one Foles runs under Bieniemy's former boss, Doug Pederson. Foles also makes more sense considering that he's younger (29 vs. 33) and the Dolphins aren't on the brink of a championship.