Joe Flacco Rumors: Ravens Expected to Trade, Release QB in Offseason

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly set to trade or release Joe Flacco this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Ravens will explore trading Flacco but will release him if they're unable to find a taker.

Flacco, 33, is due an $18.5 million base salary for 2019. The Ravens would save at least $10 million on their cap by moving on.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

