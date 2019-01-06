2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Landing Spots of Nation's Top Prospects

Jon Barash/Associated Press

The majority of the players expected to be taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft will come from the elite programs in college football.

Ohio State should have a pair of prospects selected in the top 10, with Nick Bosa the favorite to go No. 1.

Alabama's trend of producing first-round talent should continue as well, as a handful of Crimson Tide stars could hear their names called April 25.

The same can be said about the Crimson Tide's National Championship opponent, Clemson, which has a defensive line crowded with first-round talent.

In addition to the marquee college football programs, there are a few schools not known for consistently producing first-round talent who could fall under the spotlight when April rolls around.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin White, LB, LSU

22. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

26. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Baltimore Ravens: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

28. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Plenty of Prospects to Watch in National Championship

Every NFL team should have eyes on Monday's CFP National Championship because of the plethora of first-round talent on the rosters of Alabama and Clemson.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers could combine to have as many as eight players selected April 25 in Nashville.

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is expected to go the highest from the two teams, while Crimson Tide offensive lineman Jonah Williams should follow closely behind in the first round.

It's possible all four members of the Clemson defensive line end up in the first 32 selections, with Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence the most likely to land as high as the top 10.

Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant could also land in the first round if they impress throughout the evaluation process.

In addition to the interior players for the Tigers, defensive back Trayvon Mullen is a borderline first-round selection, and he could fit perfectly with a playoff team looking to reinforce its secondary.

Alabama also boasts a few defenders with NFL talent, as safety Deionte Thompson and linebacker Mack Wilson are talented enough to be selected on the first day of the draft.

While close to 25 percent of the first-round picks could come from the pair of National Championship participants, NFL personnel will be paying equal, or more, attention to sophomore Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and freshman Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence before they turn professional in the coming years.

Mississippi State Rivals Success of Top Programs in 1st Round

Upon first glance, you would be surprised to see Mississippi State producing more than one first-round pick, but when you look at its defensive output in 2018, it's not too shocking.

The Bulldogs ranked fourth in total defense in the FBS, and they conceded the fewest points per game, beating out Clemson and Alabama for that honor.

Because of the success the Bulldogs had on defense in the SEC, defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons are among the elite prospects expected to be selected in the first round.

Sweat led Mississippi State with eight sacks, while Simmons recorded 54 tackles and a forced fumble from his defensive tackle position.

In addition to the pair of defensive linemen, Mississippi State could have a third defensive player land in the first round in safety Johnathan Abram.

Abram led the Bulldogs in tackles with 84, recorded 2.5 sacks and picked off a pair of passes in his senior year to boost his draft stock.

When a Mississippi State star is selected in April, he will be the first opening-round selection out of the school since Fletcher Cox went 12th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012.

