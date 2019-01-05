Eagles vs. Bears: Updated Odds, TV Info and Prediction for Wild-Card Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to catch fire in the postseason for the second consecutive season, but they're up against a difficult foe in the NFL Wild Card Round.

Nick Foles and the Eagles offense goes up against a tenacious Chicago Bears defense Sunday at Soldier Field to close out the slate of wild-card contests.

Sunday's meeting between the Eagles and Bears is the only matchup of Wild Card Weekend that isn't a rematch from the regular season.

Although the Eagles didn't play the Bears in the regular season, they're more than familiar with Chicago, as Matt Nagy's side helped them into the playoffs by beating Minnesota in Week 17.

Odds (via OddsShark)

Spread: Chicago -6.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Money Line: Chicago (-250; Bet $250 to win $100); Philadelphia (+230; Bet $100 to win $230)

TV Info

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

In addition to NBC, the game can be viewed on FuboTV.

Prediction

Chicago 27, Philadelphia 14

The old adage that says defense wins championships rings true Sunday.

Chicago had the best defense in the NFL during the regular season, and it also forced the most turnovers with 36.

The Bears enforce their presence in the first quarter by silencing the Eagles' rushing attack, which has been anchored by a few different running backs throughout the season.

Chicago boasts the top rushing defense that concedes 80 yards per game and has only let in five touchdowns.

By making the Eagles one dimensional on offense right away, the Bears have a chance to put more pressure on Foles.

The performances Foles put together at the end of the last two seasons are nothing short of remarkable, but he hasn't been perfect through the air.

Foles was intercepted in four of his five regular-season starts in 2018, with the only clean passing game coming in Week 2 against Tampa Bay.

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

In addition to turning the ball over, Foles was sacked at least twice in three of those starts, which makes him susceptible to a hit that causes a fumble.

By creating a turnover in the first half, the Bears open the door for the Mitch Trubisky-led offense to score on a short field and snatch all the momentum.

Trubisky's ability to spread the ball around through the air plus the effectiveness of running back Tarik Cohen in the passing game will hurt the Eagles right away.

By leaking Cohen out to the flanks, the Bears force the Eagles to commit an extra man to the passing game, which in turn should open lanes for Jordan Howard to run through.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Breaking down the Philadelphia defense won't happen right away for the Bears, as the Eagles come in with plenty of confidence following a shutout of the Washington Redskins.

However, the short field created by the first-half turnover allows Trubisky to gain some confidence, and it propels the Bears defense to earn a few more stops before halftime.

By bottling up the momentum and scoring at least twice in the second quarter, the Bears open up a two-possession lead.

Although Foles is capable of creating long gains through the air, he won't have the opportunity to do so as he tries to bring the Eagles back in the second half.

The Bears will keep Foles quiet and allow Trubisky and the offense the opportunity to open up a three-possession lead before the Eagles fight back.

With the victory, the Bears set up a divisional-round clash with the Los Angeles Rams, who they beat at home in Week 14.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

