Chargers vs. Ravens: Updated Odds, TV Info and Prediction for Wild-Card Game

The first of two NFL wild-card games to be played Sunday pits a rookie quarterback hungry for success against an experienced signal-caller still in search of his first Super Bowl.

Since switching to Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens surged up the standings and snatched the AFC North title away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers were consistently one of the best teams in the NFL, but because the Kansas City Chiefs are in their division, they got stuck with the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Sunday's clash at M&T Bank Stadium is a rematch of a Week 16 matchup in which the Ravens won 22-10 behind Jackson and their defense.

John Harbaugh's team should follow a similar formula Sunday in order to keep the Chargers off balance for 60 minutes.

Odds (via OddsShark)

Spread: Baltimore -3

Over/Under: 41.5

Money Line: Baltimore (-135; Bet $135 to win $100); Los Angeles (+133; Bet $100 to win $133)

TV Info

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

In addition to CBS, the game can be viewed on FuboTV.

Prediction

Baltimore 21, Los Angeles 16

Just like their Week 16 matchup at StubHub Center, Sunday's meeting between the Ravens and Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium will be a low-scoring affair.

Baltimore finished the regular season with the second-best team defense in the NFL, while the Chargers came in eighth.

The two teams also finished in the same positions in scoring defense, as the Ravens gave up 17.9 points per game, while the Chargers conceded 20.6 points per contest.

The key to Baltimore's success will be shutting down Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who ran for 41 yards on 12 carries in Week 16.

Gordon, who erased any injury concerns as a full participant in practice Friday, struggled to make a significant impact on offense for the Chargers in Weeks 16 and 17 after returning from an injury layoff.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Containing Gordon forces Rivers to beat the Ravens, which he was unable to do in Week 16, as he produced his second-lowest passing yards total of the season.

The lowest total of passing yards put together by Rivers came in the Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos, as he was intercepted twice while throwing for 176 yards.

Rivers could receive a boost before kickoff if tight end Hunter Henry, who is working his way back from an ACL injury, is available to play.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said the team will decide Saturday if Henry is ready to go, per NFL Network's MJ Acosta.

Even if Henry plays, it's hard to know what type of impact he'll have on the Chargers offense since he's been out all season and needs time to test out his ACL in game situations.

With the Ravens defense limiting Rivers and Gordon, Jackson has the opportunity to take over and win his first playoff game.

When he first took over for Joe Flacco, Jackson primarily beat opponents on the ground, but he's gotten much better in the passing game over the last two weeks.

Jackson's two-best passing performances of the 2018 campaign came in Week 16 against the Chargers and in Week 17 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The rookie out of Louisville doesn't have to throw for 300 yards, but if he keeps the Chargers defense honest, they'll have to respect the run and pass options.

Expect running back Gus Edwards, who developed into Jackson's running mate in the backfield, to get another heavy workload, as the Ravens assert their dominance on the ground against the ninth-ranked rushing defense.

By setting the tone with Jackson and Edwards and then going over the top for a few long gains through the air, the Ravens develop an offensive rhythm and keep the Chargers off balance.

At some point, Rivers is going to lead the Chargers down the field to get within one score, but the Ravens will create enough separation in the first three quarters to absorb the fourth-quarter advances by the visitors and come out on top with a victory.

