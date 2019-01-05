NFL Playoffs 2019: Full Postseason Bracket and Picture Before Wild Card

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

This year's edition of NFL's Wild Card Weekend is set to kick off in just a couple hours. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will kick off the 2018-19 playoffs at 4:35 p.m. ET. We're here to take one last look at the entire postseason schedule before, well, kick-off.

Along with the Colts and Texans, the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will play on Saturday. Sunday afternoon will see the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Chicago Bears.

The New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are on bye and awaiting the winners of the weekend.

We're going to dig into some of the latest playoff-related stories heading into the Colts-Texans tilt. First, though, let's run down the full viewing schedule for the postseason.

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through Fubo.TV/welcome.

Wild Card Weekend 2019

Saturday, January 5



Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ABC, WatchESPN and FuboTV

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

When: 8:15 p.m. ET



TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

Sunday, January 6



Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports App and fuboTV

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

TBD at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports App and fuboTV

TBD at Los Angeles Rams

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

Sunday, January 13

TBD at New England Patriots

When: 1:05 p.m. ET



TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

TBS at New Orleans Saints

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

Championship Round

Sunday, January 20



NFC at NFC

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

AFC at AFC

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 2

AFC vs. NFC

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

Texans Likely to Have Keke Coutee

The Houston Texans haven't had wide receiver Keke Coutee since Week 12, but it appears the rookie will suit up against the Indianapolis Colts.

This is big news for the Texans, who placed wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Will Fuller both on injured reserve in the regular season. Houston hasn't had a reliable complement for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins over the last few weeks, but Coutee can be that.

In his six games this season, Coutee caught 28 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. His return should make it at least a little more difficult for the Colts to double-team Hopkins in passing situations.

Colts Will Have Inman

The Colts got themselves a complement to T.Y. Hilton in the middle of the season when they signed former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Dontrelle Inman. Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni knew Inman from his time as Chargers wide receiver coach. He and head coach Frank Reich decided to bring Inman in with Hilton injured.

Inman has become a sizable piece of the Colts offense since the bye. Beginning in Week 10, he appeared in seven games and caught 22 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He had nine receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

"I just tried to prove Frank right," Inman said, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Heading into the weekend, Inman was listed as questionable with finger and shoulder injuries, but it appears he'll be a full go.

Cowboys Seeking Big Home-Field Advantage

The Cowboys have been one of the better home teams in the NFL this season. Only the New England Patriots—who went 8-0—had a better home record than Dallas (7-1). The Cowboys crowd represents a big challenge, as many fans will remember from their game against the Saints.

Dallas is looking to maximize the home-field advantage Saturday night against Seattle by hosting a white-out.

"Our fans, we urge you," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We’re going to whiteout out there, and I would just ask for all of us to be a part of this effort that we’re making to beat a fine Seattle team by making it hard for them to get their count, making it hard for them to get their signals to each other."

Whipping the home crowd into a frenzy really could pay dividends for the Cowboys. The Seahawks haven't been at their best on the road this season, going just 4-4 away from CenturyLink Field.