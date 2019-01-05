NFL Rumors: Latest Pre-Playoff Buzz Surrounding 2019 Coaching Vacancies

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The list of NFL head coaching candidates continues to grow as wild-card weekend begins.

Each of the eight vacancies are still open, and a handful of franchises have interviewed the same candidates.

On Friday, a few new names popped up in the rumor mill, with some of them currently on staffs of teams that earned first-round byes in the playoffs.

While the majority of the names linked with the eight openings are coaching in the NFL, there's some out-of-the-box candidates from the collegiate ranks garnering interest as well.

Gase Receiving Interest From Green Bay

Based off the interest he's received over the last week, former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase should have another job as a head coach in 2019.

The Green Bay Packers are the latest franchise to display interest in the 40-year-old, as Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Packers would be the third team to interview Gase since the regular season ended, as the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals already sat down with him.

Gase's conversation with the Jets occurred Friday, as the team tweeted out, while Arizona was the first team to bring in the coveted offensive mind.

While the Cardinals and Jets have young quarterbacks who could benefit from Gase's tutelage, Green Bay is in unique situation with Aaron Rodgers.

Gase could be the type of young play-caller Rodgers needs to reinvigorate his career after spending 12 years with Mike McCarthy.

Allen Earns 1st Interview

New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is set to interview with the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Allen is one of a few coaching candidates with previous experience in charge of a NFL franchise, as he was Oakland's head coach from 2012-2014.

Since departing the Raiders, Allen's been in charge of the Saints defense, which ranked 14th in the NFL this season.

Talking to Allen is an interesting move for the Dolphins, who finished 27th in total defense and went with an offensive mind in Gase the last time they hired a head coach.

Allen's 8-22 record with the Raiders might turn away other potential suitors, but he took charge in Oakland during a tumultuous time in which the franchise went through eight head coaches in 13 years.

Rhule Generating Interest From Jets

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule became the latest candidate to emerge from the collegiate ranks Friday, as ESPN's Dan Graziano reported interest from the Jets.

Graziano noted an official interview hasn't been lined up for Rhule, but the Jets are scheduled to be in Texas to talk with Dallas defensive backs coach Kris Richard Sunday.

The 43-year-old Rhule has one year of NFL coaching experience on his resume, as he spent the 2012 season as the offensive line coach for the New York Giants.

Rhule won 10 games twice at Temple before taking over a Baylor program that was a nightmare to say the least when he got there.

After going 1-11 in his first season in charge, Rhule led the Bears to a 7-6 record and a win in the Texas Bowl over Vanderbilt.

Rhule may not be the sexiest option to interview out of college football, but he carries plenty of ties to northeast, as he played at Penn State and spent time as an assistant and head coach at Temple.

Rhule is the second coach from the collegiate level to be linked with the Jets, as Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported Tuesday the Jets had interest in USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

