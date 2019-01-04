Joe Flacco: Backing Up Lamar Jackson 'Not the Most Fun Position in the World'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said Friday he hasn't spent much time thinking about what it will feel like to serve as a backup to Lamar Jackson in Sunday's playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers or whether it could be his last game in Baltimore.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reported the Ravens are "expected" to part ways with Flacco after the season with Jackson emerging as the quarterback of the future and the Super Bowl XLVII MVP noted watching from the sideline isn't the ideal scenario.

"I don't know if it's going to be any more different or not," Flacco said. "It's definitely not the most fun position in the world. It is what it is."

