Joe Flacco: Backing Up Lamar Jackson 'Not the Most Fun Position in the World'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Joe Flacco (5) run onto the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said Friday he hasn't spent much time thinking about what it will feel like to serve as a backup to Lamar Jackson in Sunday's playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers or whether it could be his last game in Baltimore. 

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reported the Ravens are "expected" to part ways with Flacco after the season with Jackson emerging as the quarterback of the future and the Super Bowl XLVII MVP noted watching from the sideline isn't the ideal scenario.

"I don't know if it's going to be any more different or not," Flacco said. "It's definitely not the most fun position in the world. It is what it is."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    What's Next for the Ravens If They Beat the Chargers?

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    What's Next for the Ravens If They Beat the Chargers?

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Report: Gase to Interview for Packers HB Job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gase to Interview for Packers HB Job

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden Informed He Will Return as Redskins HC in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden Informed He Will Return as Redskins HC in 2019

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Flacco: 'Not the Most Fun' to Back Up Jackson

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Flacco: 'Not the Most Fun' to Back Up Jackson

    Jamison Hensley
    via ESPN.com