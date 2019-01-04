Evander Holyfield's Son Elijah Declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Running back Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, is the latest Georgia player to declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Holyfield announced on Twitter he will forego his senior season to try his hand at the professional level:

Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Georgia has had six offensive players either declare for the draft or announce they were transferring from the program.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart issued a statement through Georgia's athletic website about Holyfield, Riley Ridley, Isaac Nauta and Mecole Hardman announcing they were going to test the NFL waters.

"We wish the best to Mecole Hardman , Elijah Holyfield , Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley as they pursue their careers at the next level. All four of these juniors contributed significantly to our success during the last two seasons and we look forward to them making the best out of their shot at the NFL. As with all our players, we also will encourage them to complete their degrees to get prepared for the next chapter of their lives."

B/R's Matt Miller doesn't have Holyfield listed among the top-10 draft-eligible running backs on his latest big board. He's a power runner with a 5'11", 215-pound frame, but he will have to prove his skills as a receiver after catching just seven passes in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Holyfield excelled in 2018 after taking over as Georgia's No. 1 running back. He finished the season with 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries.